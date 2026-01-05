Agya Koo recently registered his dissatisfaction with the current state of the Akyem Edubiase main road

The actor said the road had become hazardous for drivers and required swift attention from authorities

Scores of fans thronged the comments section to criticise Agya Koo after he shared his experience on social media

Ghanaian actor Agya Koo recently shared his experience after using the road in Akyem Edubiase.

Akyem Edubiase is in the Akyemansa District in the Ofoase Ayirebi region led by the former Minister for Information and Minister for Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

The MP retained his seat in the 2024 elections for the New Patriotic Party, beating Alfred Osei-Poku of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) by about 5,000 votes.

According to Agya Koo, heaps of sand have gathered along the Akyem Edubiase roads making the stretch narrower.

In the recent video, the Kumawood actor argued that the current state of the particular stretch and other roads in the area is hazardous to drivers and urged authorities to swiftly attend to the situation before the worst happens.

Agya Koo's comments which come a few months after the NDC took power following the 2024 elections have garnered significant traction on social media.

Agya Koo's criticisms of road stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they weighed in on Agya Koo's recent comments about poor roads.

@KDHGoldbars___ said:

"Not an issue at all. Get some shovels, call Abronye, Fiifi Sage, Tintin, Gen Buhari to help you clear it off, as the thoughtful citizens you are 👍.I have a solid engineer friend, Francis, who will supervise this for free 😊."

@commonsense_e wrote:

"To all those NPP fans insulting people for calling out this {expletive}, now acting like they are more patriotic than the average Ghanaian, Agya Koo is not the voice of reason, he doesn't speak for any of us unless the NPP foot soldiers, that {expletive} knows this is just for propaganda."

@Papakwadwo4 remarked:

"I’ve been using this road from Oda to Obuasi from 2013 and this has been the nature. Now you get loud mouth Dey amplify um?? A clarion call but from the wrong person."

@AyamAdoma shared:

"I'm wondering why he didn't raise this issue when his party was in power. 👀🤦"

@___Sadat noted:

"He was hailing Akuffo-Addo when he was president, he even claimed the former president was better than Osagyefo. Today, he's found his voice to point out the wrongs in the country. Such a hypocrite!"

