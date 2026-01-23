Afua Asantewaa has reacted to ongoing rumours about her and her husband allegedly getting a divorce after moving abroad

The media personality shared a cryptic post as she responded to a netizens who raised speculation about her marriage

Afua Asantewaa's response to the divorce rumours triggered hilarious reactions among Ghanaians on social media

Popular Ghanaian media personality and influencer Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum has reacted to rumours of her being divorced from her husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum, after she and their children relocated to Canada.

Afua Asantewaa reacts to speculation about her marriage after her relocation to Canada.

Speculation about Afua Asantewaa's marriage became rife in July 2025, after she shared a confusing video on social media.

In the video, the media personality showcased a tall, attractive young man decked out in trendy gym attire, whom she described as her ideal man

This fitness enthusiast demonstrated his well-toned physique by removing his shirt to show impressive abs, making sure to capture the essence of the current workout trend.

While sharing the clip of her ideal man, Afua Asantewaa also gave a glimpse of her actual husband, Kofi Owusu, a prominent sports journalist in Ghana.

In contrast to the gym model, he sported a more understated look, featuring a simple brown short-sleeved shirt paired with a brown knitted vest and matching brown trousers.

His outfit was completed with stylish sneakers, exuding confidence as he walked gracefully in the video.

The video sparked rumours of the former Guinness World Record (GWR) participant divorcing her husband and relocating abroad after many years as a couple.

Afua Asantewaa reacts to divorce rumours

On Sunday, January 11, 2026, Afua Asantewaa shared a video of herself jamming to award-winning singer/rapper Amerado's 2024 hit song, Tin Ton Tan, inside the plush kitchen in her residence in Canada.

The lyrics of the song, which she sang word for word, fuelled the divorce rumours and elicited many reactions from netizens in the comment section of her post.

A netizen, Nene Agudey, who alleged that Afua had ended her marriage to Kofi Aduonum, responded to her post, stating:

"Afua, divorce has more negatives than positive. The fake men will come after you. Just be calm and seek the face of God."

Afua Asantewaa Singathon says her husband is not her ideal man.

Reacting to the comment on Thursday, January 22, 2026, the media personality shared a video of herself jamming to DJ Miko's mix of the popular American rock band 4 Non Blondes' classic song, What's Up, while performing in front of a mirror at home.

In the video, Afua acted surprised about the speculations as she sang the lyrics of the popular song that was released in 1992.

The TikTok video of Afua Asantewaa reacting to the divorce rumours is below:

Afua Asantewaa's response to rumours stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Akorfa(Chattyscloset) commented:

"I guess they signed the divorce papers for you in your absence 😂."

Efia wrote:

"Trust Afua at your own risk wai 🤣."

Mrs. Konlan said:

"Please did you tell him you’re divorced ?😂."

Afia remarked:

"This is the simple way to answer them 😂."

Moni commented:

"Omniknowest, they think they know everything in this world."

