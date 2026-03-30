A close friend of Ibrahim has publicly challenged viral claims about the Ghanaian man’s struggles in Germany, describing parts of his story as inaccurate and misleading

The friend disclosed that they both migrated from Ghana to Germany through Libya and were supported by a church upon arrival as undocumented immigrants

According to him, he felt compelled to speak out to set the record straight and prevent the church from being unfairly criticised

A close friend of Ibrahim, a Ghanaian man currently trending on social media over reports about his difficult living conditions in Germany, has come forward to challenge some of the claims circulating online.

In a viral TikTok video, the man, who identified himself as a long-time friend, claimed that he and Ibrahim migrated from Ghana to Germany through Libya and have maintained a relationship since settling in Europe.

A close associate of Ibrahim has come forward to dispute viral claims surrounding the Ghanaian man’s life in Germany. Photo credit:Ernesto/TikTok

Source: TikTok

According to him, Ibrahim’s current situation is largely the result of poor personal choices and the kind of company he kept after they secured working permits.

He alleged that several aspects of Ibrahim’s story were either exaggerated or entirely untrue.

The friend specifically disputed Ibrahim’s claims of being a professional footballer.

He stated that Ibrahim never played professional football and described it as misleading for him to claim he featured for St. Pauli, a well-known German club.

He further explained that upon their arrival in Germany as undocumented migrants, a church took them in, offering shelter and support during a very difficult period.

The church, he added, went the extra mile to connect them with a lawyer who assisted in regularising their stay and securing work permits.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Friend calls out Ibrahim over half-baked truth

He further expressed disappointment that Ibrahim would make statements that could tarnish the reputation of the very institution that supported them when they had nothing.

The former footballer says poor decisions and injury left him homeless and battling alcoholism. Photo credit: Martin Bertrand/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Clarifying further, he noted that the football team Ibrahim referenced was merely a recreational side formed by the church to help migrants relax and integrate.

While they occasionally played friendly matches with other local teams, it was never a professional setup.

He stressed that his decision to speak out was driven by a desire to protect the church's image, insisting that it would be unfair for such goodwill to be repaid with what he described as misleading narratives.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Homeless Ghanaian footballer shares his story

The heartbreaking story of a Ghanaian man living on the streets of Germany has reignited conversations about the harsh realities faced by some Africans who travel abroad in search of better opportunities.

Ibrahim, a Ghanaian national, says his life took a devastating turn after what once appeared to be a promising football career. According to him, he played for FC St. Pauli, a well-known club based in Hamburg.

He recounted that his troubles began after he was promoted from the junior team to the senior side.

During this period, he suffered severe leg injuries but failed to seek immediate medical attention. The condition worsened over time, eventually leaving him bedridden.

Today, Ibrahim is physically disabled and relies on a wheelchair for movement.

He said the management of FC St. Pauli initially stepped in to support him, helping him access medical care and providing financial assistance to help his recovery and upkeep.

However, Ibrahim admitted that a major personal decision worsened his situation.

He said that he donated the entire amount given to him, reportedly €20,000, to a church. The decision, he said, ultimately left him without any financial support.

“I made a mistake,” he said, explaining that the donation had contributed significantly to his current condition of homelessness.

Now living on the streets, Ibrahim says he is at the mercy of harsh weather conditions, struggling daily to survive.

Watch the YouTube video here:

Woman shows a four-storey house project

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that a woman living abroad proudly showcased her parents’ impressive four-storey mansion in Africa.

She toured the luxurious property, highlighting its living room, kitchen, and other plush interior and exterior features.

Netizens flooded the comments section to express admiration for her home project.

Source: YEN.com.gh