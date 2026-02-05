Kumawood actor, Nana Boakye Ansah, has resurfaced after years away from the spotlight and has relocated to the United Kingdom

The former Kumawood actor is now working as a security officer with CSP Group Ltd, an event security firm in the UK

Photos of him in a reflective vest, looking joyful and settled, have sparked reactions from fans who are happy to see him doing well

Nana Boakye Ansah, a familiar face in Ghana’s Kumawood movie industry, has resurfaced after a long absence from the local film scene.

Kumawood actor Nana Boakye Ansah now working professionally in the UK. Image credit: nanaboakyeansah83

Source: TikTok

The Kumawood actor, who was once lively in Twi-language films, has now relocated to the UK and begun a new chapter of his life and career.

Recent photos circulating online show Nana Boakye Ansah in a joyful mood, dressed in a reflective vest while on duty.

Nana Boakye Ansah now works for CSP

The image shows that he is now working as a security officer with CSP Group Ltd, a well-known security and stewarding company based in the United Kingdom.

CSP Group is known for providing security services at major concerts, festivals, and public events across the UK.

In tredning the photo, the former actor appears confident and fulfilled as he poses with a cheerful expression, suggesting that he has embraced his new role with pride.

His rare resurfacing has sparked reactions among fans, many of whom remember him for his calm screen presence and mature roles in Kumawood productions.

Nana Boakye Ansah’s transition highlights a growing reality for some Ghanaian entertainers who choose to seek stability and fresh opportunities abroad.

Check out the TikTok post below:

While he is no longer active in acting, his journey reflects resilience and adaptability, showing that success can take different forms beyond the film industry.

Though it remains unclear whether he plans to return to acting in the future, his reappearance has reassured fans that he is doing well.

For now, Nana Boakye Ansah seems focused on building a new life overseas, proving that there is dignity in honest work and new beginnings.

Hiplife star Mr Oduro, who made waves in Ghana with his rap music, resurfaces as a pharmacist in the US. Photo Source: Dr Emmanuel Oduro

Source: Facebook

