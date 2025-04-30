Celebrated dancehall musician Shatta Wale turned heads on social media by showing off his new look

His handsome look entailed him wearing dreadlocks with natural extensions, coupled with a clean shave

Many people admired Shatta Wale's new look in the comments section and showered compliments on him

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Multiple award-winning dancehall musician Shatta Wale flaunted his new look in a video, which he shared on social media.

Shatta Wale shows off his new dreadlocked look and sings Thunder Fire in a trending video. Image Credit: @shattawaleking

Source: TikTok

Shatta Wale flaunts his new look

Shatta Wale took to his official TikTok account, @shattawaleing, to show off his handsome new look to his millions of followers on the entertainment app.

The dancehall musician ditched his usual look, with a messy short haircut, and opted instead for long dreadlocks with extensions and a clean shave.

In the video, he sang Thunder Fire, his top-charting 2018 song, which featured members from his group known as the SM Militants.

Shatta Wale kept his outfit casual by wearing a sleeveless T-shirt and a pair of bottoms while showing off his expensive diamond accessories.

The celebrated dancehall musician accessorised his look by wearing a sparkling diamond necklace, which was a giant emblem. He also wore stylish and oversized sunglasses that made him look different.

Shatta Wale also wore several big diamond rings, which he flaunted in the video, and he made his signature hand gesture to show off the jewellery.

The TikTok video of Shatta Wale flaunting his new look is below:

Reactions to Shatta Wale's new look

The comments section was filled with people talking about their admiration for Shatta Wale's handsome look. They showered him with compliments such as handsome, cute, among other lovely names.

Others also noted that his Thunder Fire song and all his other songs were timeless, as they hailed him for being a talented dancehall musician.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the trending video of Shatta Wale flaunting his new and handsome look:

Disturb 🤴✝️ said:

"You are becoming handsome and it will affect your career 😔😭."

IdanMickey said:

"Who also noticed Shatta songs never get old 🔥."

Maryam Legend 🤍🌌said:

"Eiii now Shatta Wale make cuter and glower ❤️❤️❤️😂😂😂🥺 Country Boss I fall give u 🥺🥺"

Big B Beauty Studio said:

"ur hair style fit u roff. SM for life 💕💕"

Sm4life Goddess 🇯🇲🇩🇪 said:

"This braided hair 🥰 I like it Story story 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Shatta Wale endorses Amaarae, teases a collab

YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale expressed admiration for US-based Ghanaian musician Amaarae and hinted at a possible collaboration between the artists

The unexpected endorsement came on the morning of April 29, 2025, shortly after Amaarae hosted a lively party in Accra that drew attention from the music scene.

Shatta Wale took to his X account to commend her artistry, even referring to her as Yaa Asantewaa, seen as a nod to her strength and impact in the local music scene.

The show of support from Shatta Wale towards Amaarae sparked excitement online, with fans speculating about what a potential collab between them might be like.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh