Mzbel has indicated that she was married and divorced twice, unknown to family and fans

Her first marriage, which started when she was around 22 years old, ended due to abuse as her career peaked

Mzbel, who was speaking about Afua Singathon's marital issues, emphasised that divorce was part of life's journey, not a failure

Ghanaian musician Mzbel has disclosed that she has been married and divorced twice, with neither her family nor the public aware of either union until now.

The ace singer disclosed that both marriages occurred earlier in her life, but ultimately ended in divorce.

Mzbel says she married and divorced twice, with the first happening when she was only 22. Photo source: @mzbeldaily

Source: Instagram

She shared this while addressing issues surrounding relationships and public perceptions about marriage, with Afua Asantewaa Singathon's recent marital troubles as the case study.

Speaking on United Showbiz on Saturday, April 4, 2026, Mzbel narrated the struggles of her first marriage.

She said she was very young when she married a man much older than her, explaining that he had helped her a lot at the time.

"I've been married twice and divorced twice, but nobody, including my family, knows. I was very young at the time, and this person was 28 years older than me.

"He did everything for me. That was even before I started music, and I was around 22 at that time," she said.

Mzbel explained that her first marriage collapsed largely because her then-husband subjected her to abuse after she peaked in her musical career.

According to the 16 Years hitmaker, minor things such as receiving text messages would provoke her then-husband into physically assaulting her.

"And because he helped me, I didn't hesitate when he brought up marriage. He wanted to involve my family, but I disapproved because of my age, and I knew the family would have opposed. We got married later, but I left him after my career had peaked because he became abusive," Mzbel said.

Mzbel is a mother of two children, a boy called Adepa, and a little girl called, Ohemaa. Photo source: @mzbeldaily

Source: Instagram

The mother of two said she eventually saved enough money to become financially independent and left the marriage.

"One day, I realised I had saved enough money in my account and could start taking care of myself and rent my own place. He came back apologising after I had left, but I didn't want the marriage anymore," she added.

About her second marriage, Mzbel stated that although she divorced, the experience remained private.

Mzbel added that her past marital experiences have shaped her current outlook, stressing that marriage should not be seen as a measure of success or failure.

She indicated that going through a divorce does not define a person negatively, but rather forms part of life’s journey.

Watch the TikTok Video below:

Mzbel fires Afia Schwarzenegger over new allegations

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Mzbel had responded to claims Afia Schwarzenegger made against her after her recent appearance on UTV.

Afia Schwarzenegger attacked Mzbel, questioning her credibility and past decisions amid their ongoing feud

In a swift reply, Mzbel challenged Afia to provide evidence against her, asserting her independence from scandalous rumours

Source: YEN.com.gh