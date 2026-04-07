Social media influencer, Yaa the Traveller’s white husband, impressed many after confidently replying to Nana Ama McBrown in Twi during a lively conversation

The foreign husband shared that he had already eaten fufu in Ghana and even mentioned groundnut soup, also known as nkatenkwan, as the soup he enjoyed with it

Nana Ama McBrown, clearly entertained by the moment, invited him to appear on McBrown’s Kitchen to prepare nkatenkwan, and he happily accepted in Twi

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Ghanaian actress and TV host Nana Ama McBrown shared a lighthearted and beautiful moment with the husband of popular Ghanaian traveller, Yaa the Traveller, and social media users cannot stop talking about it.

White man wins Nana Ama McBrown over with Twi like an Ashanti man. Image credit: Yaa the traveller & Nana Ama McBrown.

Source: TikTok

In the viral interaction, the white man, widely known online as the husband of Yaa the Traveller, was seen speaking Twi with surprising confidence while chatting with McBrown.

A white man spoke Twi with McBrown

The conversation started on a warm note when Nana Ama McBrown asked him in Twi how he was doing. To the surprise and excitement of many, he replied smoothly, “Me ho y3 paa,” which means “I am very well.”

His response immediately set the tone for what became a fun and memorable exchange.

Clearly amused and impressed by how comfortable he sounded in the local language, Nana Ama McBrown jokingly told him that fufu had brought him to Ghana.

Watch the TikTok video below:

The moment sparked laughter online

The comment got many laughing, especially because of how naturally he was following the conversation in Twi.

McBrown then asked him whether he had eaten fufu since arriving in Ghana.

Without hesitation, he responded “Aane,” meaning “yes” in Twi.

She did not stop there. Curious to know how far along his Ghanaian food journey was, Nana Ama McBrown asked him which soup he ate with the fufu.

That was when he proudly answered “Groundnut soup”, also known in Twi as nkatenkwan.

The answer appeared to impress McBrown even more, as she quickly invited him to her popular cooking show, McBrown’s Kitchen, to come and prepare nkatenkwan.

Watch the TikTok video below:

In another sweet Twi response that got many smiling, he answered, “I will come paa,” showing that he was more than ready for the invitation.

The moment has since warmed hearts online, with many Ghanaians praising him for embracing the language and culture so beautifully.

For many viewers, it was not just about the Twi or the food. It was about seeing someone from another background connect genuinely with Ghanaian culture in such a cheerful and respectful way.

Nana Ama McBrown speaks German with her youngest sister, Whitney, during their vacation at the Treasure Island resort in Ada. Photo source: @iamamamcbrown, @zesuzacateringservice, @maybe_mummie/TikTok

Source: Instagram

Nana Ama McBrown spoke fluent German

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown has stepped out in public once again with her youngest sister, Whitney, during a family vacation.

In a video, the celebrated actress and her sibling interacted with each other in German as they flaunted their close bond.

Footage of Nana Ama McBrown and her youngest sister, Whitney, showcasing their linguistic skills, has stirred reactions.

Source: YEN.com.gh