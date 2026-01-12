Nana Ama McBrown has stepped out in public once again with her youngest sister, Whitney during a family vacation

In a video, the celebrated actress and her sibling interacted with each other in German as they flaunted their close bond

Footage of Nana Ama McBrown and her youngest sister Whitney showcasing their linguistic skills has stirred reactions

Award-winning Ghanaian actress and TV personality Nana Ama McBrown has made a rare public appearance with her Germany-based younger sister Whitney.

Nana Ama McBrown speaks German with her youngest sister, Whitney, during their vacation at the Treasure Island resort in Ada. Photo source: @iamamamcbrown, @zesuzacateringservice, @maybe_mummie/TikTok

McBrown and her family recently celebrated the 70th birthday of her mother, Madam Cecilia Agyenim Boateng, on Thursday, January 1, 2026.

The veteran actress and her siblings held a special party in Accra to honour their mother during her special milestone.

The party saw friends and loved ones in attendance, including McBrown's ex-husband, Maxwell Mensah, who was spotted shaking hands with McBrown's mother and wishing her a happy New Year.

At the birthday party, the actress introduced her younger sister, Whitney, and interacted with her in front of the guests.

The Instagram video of Nana Ama McBrown's interaction with her younger sister at their mother's 70th birthday party is below:

McBrown speaks German with her younger sister

In a video she recently shared on her McBrown TV YouTube channel on Friday, January 9, 2026, Nana Ama McBrown and her family went on vacation at the Treasure Island resort in Ada, Greater Accra Region.

In a video, the actress and her younger sister Whitney were spotted sharing a heartwarming hug on a tennis court as the latter reintroduced herself to fans.

During their interaction, McBrown called on her younger sister to translate her introduction from English to German, to which she obliged.

Nana Ama McBrown and her ex-husband, Maxwell Mensah, share moments at her mother's 70th birthday party. Photo source: @maxmens, @zesuzacateringservices

The actress, beaming with excitement, also showed her linguistic skills as she conversed with her younger sibling in German.

McBrown later introduced other members of her family, with whom she visited the resort for their vacation.

Footage of the Onua Showtime presenter and her sister Whitney's interaction in German has stirred positive reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

The TikTok video of Nana Ama McBrown speaking German with her younger sister in public is below:

McBrown and sister's German-speaking video stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Candis_ice commented:

"Aww, very supportive mother 😘."

Lawrencia Nana Owusu said:

"Nana, I love you too much. God bless you. Enjoy your new year, her excellency."

Lindaosei2004 wrote:

"No faking."

Sophiadziedzormfiagbor4433 commented:

"Nice family. Can I be part of the family or am I late?"

Theo-dorabonsu3269 said:

"I am here now, Nana. I am happy just seeing you happy and enjoying."

