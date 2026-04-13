Oda SHS Teacher Found Dead After Being Absent From Class for Several Days

Oda SHS teacher Okyere Asamoah was found dead in his home, sparking concern among staff and students

A colleague's absence prompted checks that led to the discovery of the tragic scene in Akyem Oda

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death, with an autopsy expected to give some details

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A teacher of Oda Senior High School was found dead in his room at the school’s teachers’ bungalow in Akyem Oda.

The deceased, identified as 58-year-old Okyere Asamoah, was discovered after colleagues raised concerns over his absence from school for several days.

Oda Senior High School is mourning the passing of one of its teachers Okyere Asamoah Credit: ODA Senior HIGH School

Source: Facebook

Their checks led to the discovery of his lifeless body at his home on the school premises.

Adom News reported that the incident has left both staff and students of the school surprised.

The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, and police have since taken custody of the body and transported it for autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

The late teacher has been mourned online with some posts on Facebook paying tribute.

Bizzare teacher deaths in Ghana

In March 2026, the Ghana police service in the Central Region launched an investigation into the death of a 38-year-old teacher, Emmanuel Kofi Quainoo, who was found dead in his room at Assin Fosu under mysterious circumstances.

Quainoo, a teacher at Faith Academy Basic School in Assin Dompim, was discovered unresponsive in his residence after returning home from work.

3News reported that the deceased had been absent from duty for some time due to health issues and only resumed teaching on March 2, 2026.

Police launch an investigation into the death of a 38-year-old Ghanaian teacher, Emmanuel Kofi Quainoo. Credit: Papa_Zion_54

Source: TikTok

In 2023, a 35-year-old basic school teacher in Dormaa Central, Bono Region, Ampong Kyeremeh, passed away suddenly, with his deadth described as unusual.

According to a report by GhanaWeb, the incident threw the little town where he taught young students into a state of despair and mourning.

Friends rushed to Ampong's residence after being informed that he was unwell and found him unconscious in the room.

Theophilus Ofori, a 35-year-old teacher at New Edubiase in the Ashanti Region, died in a fire that broke out at his home.

The New Edubiase JHS 'B' educator was trapped in his room by a fire that gutted a three-bedroom house on October 7, 2025.

According to a report by MyNewsGH at the time, the late Theophilus Ofori succumbed to the inferno before help could arrive.

His remains were conveyed to the New Edubiase Government Hospital morgue for preservation, pending rites by his family.

The inferno at the teacher's residence was also said to have caused property losses estimated at thousands of Ghana cedis.

Missing 71-year-old retired teacher found dead

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that a 71-year-old retired teacher who had gone missing in the Anloga District was found dead in a well on a farm.

The deceased man, Kodzo W. Sosa, was found dead on the morning of June 25, 2025, at Woeviakpodzi, having last been seen two days before being found.

Source: YEN.com.gh