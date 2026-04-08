Zapp Mallet has expressed disappointment over Lord Kenya's disavowal of their hiplife music collection

Lord Kenya publicly has labelled his past hiplife songs as 'ungodly,' rejecting his former musical identity

In a video, Zapp Mallet reflected on the pain of creative rejection and the value of their timeless work

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Legendary music producer Zapp Mallet has expressed deep disappointment in rapper-turned-evangelist Lord Kenya.

His disappointment stems from Kenya's decision to publicly disown the hiplife songs they created together, saying the move has made all his creative efforts feel wasted.

Music producer Zapp Mallet expresses disappointment in Lord Kenya's disavowal of hiplife songs. Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa, @maxtvghana

Source: Instagram

Lord Kenya's repentance and disavowal of songs

Born Abraham Philip Akpor Kainya on September 19, 1978, Lord Kenya was one of the topmost rappers during the peak years of hiplife.

He released seven albums, including Sika Card (1998), Sika Baa (1999), Yeesom Sika (2001), Sika Mpo Fane Ho (2002), Born Again (2003), Akasieni (2004) and God Dey (2008), before 'repenting' to become a Christian preacher in 2010.

Among the hit songs Zapp Mallet produced for Lord Kenya are Sika Baa, Medo, Ye W'adwen Yie, Driver, Nwom No, Fameko, Chap with the Rap, and Sika Mpo Mfa Neho.

In July 2014, Lord Kenya called on radio presenters and DJs nationwide to stop airing his hiplife catalogue, describing the songs as "ungodly."

He has since maintained that as a born-again Christian, anything he considers "worldly" should no longer be linked to his name.

This decision, Zapp Mallet, has noted, was not communicated to him in any form by Lord Kenya.

Zapp Mallet disappointed in Lord Kenya

Speaking in an interview on Max TV, the respected sound engineer, widely regarded as one of the founding figures of Ghana's hiplife genre, singled out Lord Kenya as the "biggest artiste" he has ever produced, making the evangelist's disavowal of their shared work all the more painful.

"In a certain sense, it has made all my work look in vain. I just have to take it as it is, because it's all part of life. Sometimes life can be very bitter; it comes with so much bitterness, but you have to bite into it," he said.

Zapp Mallet argued that by denouncing the songs, Lord Kenya had also dismissed his contribution as a producer, since the two created the music together.

He questioned how any creative person would feel watching their best work being publicly rejected, even as those same songs continue to generate recognition and value.

"The biggest artiste I produced has come to say that he doesn't like all the songs he did again. He has parted ways with that life, so he doesn't want that life again. If you are a creative person, how would you feel?" he asked.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Mzbel cashes out amid Afia Schwarzenegger's beef

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported that Mzbel had intensified her feud with Afia Schwarzenegger after receiving GH₵30,000 from a prominent friend

In a video, she showed off three bundles of GH₵100 notes in excitement as she resolved to continue firing Schwar.

She also offered to send GH₵10,000 to Schwar's children in Ghana to use for their upkeep.

Source: YEN.com.gh