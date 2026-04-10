Karma President has released a prophecy for the late Ebony Reigns' family, warning them of a potential doom

This came weeks after they visited the tomb of their beloved to celebrate eight years since her tragic passing

The seer's prophecy has sparked a massive stir on social media, triggering the fans of the late singer to react

Ghanaian spiritual leader Karma President has caused a stir online with a doom prophecy for Ebony Reigns' family.

Karma President drops doom prophecy for the late Ebony Reigns' family. Image credit: Karma President, Ebony Reigns

Source: Facebook

Speaking in a video with the date April 2, the seer indicated that although the late singer's father and other relatives have been visiting her tomb, there is a tradition and spiritual rite they are required to perform, which they have yet to.

He indicated that failure to do what he stated as needful, doom might befall them.

Karma President claimed deaths might hit members of Ebony's mother's bloodline.

The controversial seer has called on the musician's father to take action before what he believes to be a danger occurs.

The prophecy from Karma President has triggered massive reactions on social media as Ghanaians shared mixed comments.

The TikTok video of Karma President is below:

Reactions to Karma President's prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled some social media comments from netizens after Karma President shared a doom prophecy about the late Ebony Reigns' family. Below are the reactions.

Joseph wrote:

"That man is a real man of God. Nobody can do him anything because Jesus is with him."

Koonimo wrote:

"Ghana de3 Gyimii nkoaaa only prophecy about bad things nkoaaa oooo."

Miss Charity wrote:

"These pastors will give a death prophecy and make sure it comes true."

Samuel Kweku Batsa wrote:

"Everyday he knows everything in this country please give us a break."

Joshua Parku wrote:

"Then Ebony's spirit is wasting time. She should do it fast."

Prophet of God wrote:

"So when will you stop lying?"

Adueba wrote:

"I think it would be better for no one to reply to this man since if we keep on giving him our attention, he's going to continue with this ungodly attitude."

Ebony Reigns' family marks her 8th anniversary

On Sunday, February 8, 2026, the family of Ebony Reigns, together with some friends, visited her tomb at the Osu Cemetery to mark her 8th anniversary.

The grieving family of the singer laid a wreath in honour of her. Her father, Nana Opoku Kwarteng, who was wearing an all-black attire, emotionally shared some thoughts and sprayed her tomb.

He asked her spirit to unleash favour upon family and friends who were present.

Meanwhile, her mother, who had a heavy heart, shed tears explaining how dearly she missed her daughter.

Ebony's sister, Happy Opoku Kwarteng, also disclosed how celebrating her anniversary has become a yearly ritual in her honour.

Watch the Instagram video of Ebony Reigns' family at her graveside:

Ebony Reigns' family storms her tomb to mark eight years since her passing. Image credit: KDN, Ebony Reigns

Source: Instagram

Ebony's family dances to her hit song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a video of Ebony Reigns' mother and sister dancing to one of her hit songs.

The video came after the family celebrated the deceased's 7th funeral anniversary by visiting her gravesite.

For many fans, the mother and sister's profound moments brought flashbacks of the late young singer.

Source: YEN.com.gh