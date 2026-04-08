William Nana Nkumsah, an ex-convict, recounted his wrongful imprisonment after buying a car from a woman in Cape Coast

According to the ex-convict, the woman and her brothers accused him of carjacking, and that led to his arrest and 11-year sentence

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the man's story

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William Nana Nkumsah, an ex-convict recently released after serving 11 years in prison, narrated what led to his imprisonment.

The ex-convict said that he bought a Volkswagen Passat from a woman in Cape Coast and went to pay the money.

William Nana Nkumsah, an ex-convict, narrates how a false carjacking accusation led to his arrest and imprisonment for 11 years. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In a video on X, William Nana Nkumsah narrated that he travelled to Cape Coast with GH¢18,000 to make a part payment of GH¢36,000 and take the car.

Both parties agreed that the man would pay the outstanding balance within two weeks in exchange for the vehicle’s documents. They also agreed that he could take the car with him since he had paid half the amount.

However, William Nana Nkumsah was stopped at Kasoa by two men who claimed their sister had reported the vehicle stolen. They reported him to the police nearby and had him arrested.

He later found out the two men were brothers of the woman who sold the car to him. The woman he had allegedly paid for the car later supported the claim and formally lodged a complaint against him.

The ex-convict said he was detained in the police station and tortured by some of the police officers for an offence he did not commit.

He was subsequently arraigned and sentenced to 11 years' imprisonment in 2015.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to ex-convict's story

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial on X. Read them below:

@OgbooNana_ wrote:

"@GhPoliceService, you should investigate this misconduct. If these things keep happening, the police loses its credibility."

@The_Malik9 said:

"Most of these police officers only do armchair detectives. No proper investigations. Always pray you don’t get yourself in this kind of situation because your only witness will be God. You’ll be thrown in jail for a crime jail for a crime you never committed."

@Mr_simple221 wrote:

"If abi this man wey spiritual world dey like they claim, I'm dedicating my every resource to find those officers and those who accused me and kpai all his family members spiritually."

@Isaacpurity36 said:

"Dem get you physically, get them spiritually. If only what you’re saying is true."

@lilzygote wrote:

"He didn’t even get any receipts for the payment, and no agreement documents were signed? He lose guard."

@mr_kwabla said:

"If his allegations of being framed and tortured are accurate, it suggests a profound miscarriage of justice. Consequently, there is a strong moral and legal argument for the Ghana Police Service to provide significant compensation for the years of his life that he wasted there."

@KSnetne wrote:

"If this account is true, then this is deeply disturbing 😔A man loses 11 years over a disputed car deal? That’s not just a mistake, that’s a failure of justice. The Ghana Police Service must answer serious questions if allegations of torture and wrongful arrest are involved. Justice delayed is painful, but justice denied is devastating. This case deserves a full, transparent investigation."

Ghanaian man speaks about prison life.

Source: Getty Images

Ex-convict speaks about life in prison

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian ex-convict opened up about life in a Ghanaian prison, and left many people in awe.

The man, whose identity was not disclosed, shared details of how much it cost to buy a phone in jail.

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and expressed their views in the comments section of the post.

Source: YEN.com.gh