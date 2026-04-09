Wendy Shay has made a bold claim for the Artiste of the Year title ahead of the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards

In a new post, the Afrobeats singer urged rival fanbases to unite and support her for the prestigious award

According to her, she would win the main award at the awards ceremony, which will take place on May 9, 2026

Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay has declared herself the rightful winner of the Artiste of the Year award at the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards, saying the recognition belongs to her based on the work she has put in.

In a post on X on April 9, 2026, the singer expressed full confidence ahead of the May 9 ceremony, where she will go up against heavyweights Stonebwoy, Black Sherif, and Sarkodie in the category's most competitive race in recent years.

"I know everyone is aware that this year's TGMA Artiste of the Year is me. Thanks to Ghana, SHAYGANG, media personalities, and all the artistes showing me love and advocating for me to win," she wrote.

In a bold move, Wendy Shay went further to appeal directly to the fanbases of her rivals, urging supporters of Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie and others to vote for her.

"I urge fans of SM, Bhim Nation, Sark Nation, BYK, the Blacko Tribe, and every other fanbase to vote massively for me," she added.

See Wendy Shay's X post below:

The Telecel Ghana Music Awards is scheduled for May 9, 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh