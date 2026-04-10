Edwin Gyimah sparked concern after disclosing that he and his family are homeless despite building an 8-bedroom house now occupied by relatives

Amid his struggles, an old claim resurfaced from a Belgium-based woman levelling allegations against him about a supposed 2016 encounter

The resurfaced allegations have intensified public scrutiny, adding to the emotional fallout surrounding his family conflict and career struggles

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Edwin Gyimah’s alleged baby mama has surfaced on social media after he complained that his wife and children are facing hardships due to a conflict with his family.

Edwin Gyimah’s Alleged Baby Mama Surfaces As Wife and Children Face Homelessness

Source: Facebook

The former Black Stars defender caused a stir on April 9, 2026, when videos of him appearing on Auntie Naa’s show on Oyerepa FM surfaced on social media.

In the videos, the ex-Orland Pirates defender complained that his family had made his life a living hell after his career took a nosedive.

According to him, he faced spiritual attacks that seriously affected his career, and since then, his family members, whom he helped while flourishing, have turned their backs on him.

, when Ghana played a friendly match there that an 8-bedroom house he built for his family was now off-limits to him, even though he, his wife, and children are currently homeless

“I have been sidelined. I don’t get contracts anymore. Last year, I had about 21 offers, but I couldn’t sign any. I asked my family for help, but they didn’t assist me. They live in an eight-bedroom house I built, yet I don’t even have a place to stay,” he said.

Below is a Facebook post with details of Edwin Gyimah's struggles.

Edwin Gyimah’s baby mama surfaces

Amid the troubles faced by the Black Stars alum, an old story about his baby mama has resurfaced on social media.

In a 2018 report by AmeyawDebrah.com, a Belgium-based woman identified only as Nora accused the footballer of allegedly fathering her child and refusing to care for the baby.

She told the publication that they met in 2016 in Russia, when Ghana played a friendly match there and struck up a friendship.

They later got together in Sweden, and after she conceived, Edwin Gyimah allegedly ended all contact between them.

Nora said Gyimah had promised to marry her when they met, but she later discovered he already had a wife and children.

According to reports, Edwin Gyimah has two children with his wife, a 16-year-old daughter and a 10-year-old son.

Below is a TikTok video of Edwin Gyimah speaking about his struggles.

Source: YEN.com.gh