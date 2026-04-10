Mohammed Kudus’ high-profile transfer to Tottenham last summer placed him under intense pressure to live up to the hefty £55 million fee

Ex-Ghana Premier League standout Stephen Manu is confident Kudus has the resilience and ability to bounce back stronger

Mohammed Kudus has registered three goals and six assists in 26 appearances for Tottenham this season

An injury has kept Kudus out of action since January 7, he is now a major doubt for Ghana's 2026 World Cup

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When Mohammed Kudus sealed his headline-making switch to Tottenham Hotspur from West Ham United last summer, expectations quickly intensified.

The reported £55 million price tag placed the Ghanaian winger firmly under the spotlight, with early discussions largely focused on whether he could justify the fee and deliver on Spurs’ major investment.

Injury halts Mohammed Kudus' rise at Tottenham Hotspur, as he could miss the 2026 World Cup. Image credit: Julian Finney

Source: Getty Images

At first glance, Kudus’ statistics at Tottenham appear solid. In all competitions, he has recorded three goals and six assists in 26 matches, according to Transfermarkt. This is a return that would be considered decent for many players.

However, in today’s game, wide attackers are increasingly evaluated based on top-level output, and those numbers do not quite meet the standards expected of a marquee winger at a Premier League club.

That said, context matters. The Nima-born talent moved to north London following a relatively underwhelming 2024/25 season with West Ham, where he managed five goals and four assists in 35 appearances.

The Hammers reportedly viewed his limited output as a major reason to sell, meaning Kudus arrived at Spurs fully aware that he needed improved numbers in his debut campaign to answer critics and prove his former side wrong.

Mohammed Kudus of Tottenham Hotspur is set to undergo surgery. Image credit: Clive Rose

Source: Getty Images

Kudus’ injury setback at Tottenham

Unfortunately for the 25-year-old, events have not unfolded as planned. Just as Kudus was beginning to settle and find rhythm within Tottenham’s attacking structure, injury struck.

According to Flashscore, the Black Stars playmaker has not featured for Spurs since January 7, missing the last six matches and halting any momentum he was building.

On Thursday, April 9, Tottenham confirmed that Mohammed Kudus has suffered a setback in his injury recovery process and, as such, would need a potential surgery.

Kudus could miss 2026 World Cup

Meanwhile, according to Talksport, the former Ajax playmaker is likely to miss the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as he is set to miss the rest of the 2025/26 club football season.

Speaking on this subject in an exclusive chat with YEN.com.gh, former Ghana Premier League star Stephen Manu expressed sympathy for Kudus’ situation.

He acknowledged that injuries can at times hinder a player’s progress, especially following a big move, but expressed belief that the 25-year-old possesses the resilience and ability to recover strongly.

''It’s really sad looking at what Kuku (Mohammed Kudus) is going through this season. He started the season on a strong note, scoring, assisting, and delivering top displays. All of a sudden, he got injured, and just as we all thought he was going to return, more bad news dropped. I am really sorry for him. However, one thing is sure; he will bounce back stronger.'' Manu said.

Tottenham games Kudus could miss

Earlier, YEN.com.gh examined the number of matches Mohammed Kudus could miss after Tottenham confirmed his latest injury setback.

New Spurs manager Roberto De Zerbi, who was counting on Kudus's urgent availability, would take charge of his maiden game against Sunderland on Sunday.

Source: YEN.com.gh