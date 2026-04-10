Kwaku Manu blasted Edwin Gyimah’s family after the footballer said they had allegedly taken over his 8-bedroom house while he and his family remain homeless

He warned that helping family should have limits, stressing that people must protect themselves despite supporting relatives

The actor also slammed the ex-footballer’s sister after she allegedly made a paltry offer to purchase the 8-bedroom property from her brother

Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu slammed former Black Stars player Edwin Gyimah’s family over the alleged seizure of his house.

Kwaku Manu Slams Edwin Gyimah's Family For Attempting To 'Cheat' Him Out of His Home

Source: TikTok

The footballer went viral on Thursday, April 9, 2027, after he appeared on the Oyerepa FM show Auntie Naa to lay out his grievances.

Speaking on the show, the ex-Orland Pirates defender complained that his family, particularly his sister and his mother, had made his life a living hell after his career took a nosedive in recent years.

According to him, he faced spiritual attacks that seriously affected his career, and since then, his family members, whom he helped while flourishing, have turned their backs on him.

Edwin Gyimah lamented that an 8-bedroom house he built for his family was now off-limits to him, even though he, his wife, and children are currently homeless.

“I have been sidelined. I don’t get contracts anymore. Last year, I had about 21 offers, but I couldn’t sign any. I asked my family for help, but they didn’t assist me. They live in an eight-bedroom house I built, yet I don’t even have a place to stay,” he said.

Below is a Facebook post with details of Edwin Gyimah's struggles.

Kwaku Manu slams Edwin Gyimahs’ family

In a TikTok video reacting to the saga, Kwaku Manu angrily blasted the ex-footballer’s family over their actions towards him after he fell on hard times.

Kwaku Manu said their actions should serve as a lesson that people should not be obligated to help out family members at their own expense.

"He is even lucky that he has his documents; if not for the documents, his family members would have insisted that he had built the property for his mother, and therefore it belonged to the entire family and not just him,” he said.

Kwaku Manu added: "He said his sister offered him GH₵50,000 or GH₵100,000 to buy the house. Where in Ghana can you build a house for GH₵50,000 or GH₵100,000? People must learn that, as you're working hard and suffering to cater for your family, you must know that they don't really care about you.

"I am advising you. I am not saying do not help your family, but only do what would not harm you in the long run," he said.

The TikTok video of Kwaku Manu addressing the Edwin Gyimah saga is below.

Source: YEN.com.gh