Ghana is reportedly weighing up the appointment of Spanish coach Félix Sánchez Bas as the next Black Stars manager

The Ghana Football Association Executive Council is scheduled for a crucial meeting on Friday to decide on a successor to Otto Addo

Meanwhile, three Portuguese tacticians – including a former Real Madrid manager – are also said to be among the leading contenders for the role

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A new contender has emerged in the race for the Black Stars job, with Félix Sánchez Bas now firmly in the frame following the dismissal of Otto Addo.

The former Barcelona youth coach is reportedly attracting serious attention from decision-makers in Ghana as they search for a steady hand after a run of four straight defeats led to Addo’s exit.

Felix Sanchez Bas is the latest name to be linked to the Black Stars coaching role following the dismissal of Otto Addo. Photos by Alex Grimm and Omar Vega.

Source: Getty Images

Ghana eyes Felix Sanchez for coaching role

According to Matteo Moretto, Félix Sánchez Bas has attracted strong interest from the Ghana Football Association, who are eager to appoint a coach capable of leading the Black Stars at the World Cup.

The 48-year-old’s résumé - shaped by his work with Qatar and Ecuador - has significantly boosted his standing in the ongoing search.

His progressive approach, underpinned by tactical structure and discipline, aligns with the GFA’s desire for a manager who can quickly impose a clear identity.

Sanchez, along with Fernando Santos, Paulo Bento and Carlos Queiroz, has now emerged as a favourite to replace Addo as the next Black Stars coach.

A decisive call is expected when the GFA Executive Council meets on Friday, April 10.

Who is Félix Sánchez Bas?

Sánchez Bas has been unattached since leaving Al Sadd SC in October 2025, placing him in a strong position to take up a new challenge.

His deep understanding of international football and tournament dynamics is widely regarded as a major asset, particularly as Ghana prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Before stepping into senior roles, he carved out a reputation in youth development, working within the famed Barcelona academy system.

Watch Felix Sanchez's profile, as shared on YouTube:

He later worked at the Aspire Academy, where he helped nurture several Qatari internationals.

He also handled Qatar’s U19, U20, and U23 teams, gaining valuable experience in talent development and embedding a consistent football philosophy.

His crowning achievement remains leading Qatar to victory at the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

What is Felix Sánchez's playing style?

Though influenced by Barcelona’s possession-based philosophy, Sánchez Bas has shown flexibility at the senior level.

He often prioritises defensive organisation, setting his teams up to remain compact and difficult to break down, while switching to a counter-attacking approach when needed.

Felix Sanchez Bas' playing style suits the current crop of players in the Black Stars. Photo by Omar Vega.

Source: Getty Images

His sides are typically sharp in transition, using pace to move quickly from defence to attack, and he has frequently deployed a 5-3-2 system to maintain balance and control.

This tactical profile could suit the current Black Stars setup, which boasts several dynamic wide forwards capable of thriving in transition and counter-attacking situations.

Why Ghana won't appoint a long-term coach

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana will not appoint a permanent coach before the 2026 World Cup despite parting ways with Otto Addo.

UK-based journalist Rahman Osman says financial constraints are behind the decision.

Source: YEN.com.gh