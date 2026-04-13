A viral photo of Edwin Gyimah’s eight-bedroom mansion has surfaced, intensifying reactions over his ongoing family dispute

The ex-footballer claims relatives have taken over the Obuasi property, leaving him, his wife, and children without a home

The current state of the luxurious bungalow has sparked outrage online, with many urging Gyimah to take decisive action to reclaim his house

A photo showing Edwin Gyimah’s massive eight-bedroom house at the centre of his family dispute has surfaced on social media.

An image depicting the current state of Edwin Gyimah's 8-bedroom Obuasi mansion surfaces. Image credit: LinusSiawLartey, TheBBCGhana

Source: Facebook

On Thursday, April 9, 2026, former Black Stars defender Edwin Gyimah dragged his sister and some family members to Auntie Naa's 'Oyerepa Afutuo' show over a dispute that had persisted between them in recent years.

According to the 35-year-old ex-Orlando Pirates defender, his family had taken over an eight-bedroom mansion he had constructed in Obuasi and refused to hand it over, despite him and his family having no place to live.

"I have been sidelined. I don’t get contracts anymore. Last year, I had about 21 offers, but I couldn’t sign for any club. I asked my family for help, but they didn’t assist me. They live in an eight-bedroom house I built, yet I don’t even have a place to stay,” he said.

"My sister said she would give me GH₵‎50,000 if I transferred ownership of my house to her. Now she is accusing me of trying to sell the house and make her homeless. At the moment, I am without a house,” Gyimah added.

He also claimed that his career faced multiple setbacks, which he attributed to spiritual attacks from his family members.

The Facebook video of Edwin Gyimah speaking about his struggles and property dispute with his family is below.

Edwin Gyimah’ s mansion surfaces

Amid the property dispute, a photo showing the home Edwin Gyimah constructed that had been taken over by his family surfaced on social media.

The image showed the design of the modern West African bungalow building situated in a massive gated compound.

The elegant building featured an arched porch design with its multiple rounded arches supported by thick cylindrical columns

Its color scheme combined light cream walls with pink accents and a blue metal roof with a car parked on the building’s compound.

The modern home featuring the current state of the eight bedroom mansion sparked reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians calling on Gyimah to go to every length necessary to recover his property from his family.

Below is the Facebook photo showing the home built by Edwin Gyimah.

Edwin Gyimah's sister is set to meet Auntie Naa amid her dispute with her brother over his eight-bedroom house. Image source: TheKasiBlog, AuntieNaa

Source: Getty Images

Edwin Gyimah's sister to meet Auntie Naa

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Edwin Gyimah's sister and Auntie Naa scheduled a meeting to resolve the dispute involving the former footballer following their explosive on-air confrontation.

Speaking after her viral show, the Oyerepa FM presenter said she had been in contact with the family of the footballer and they had agreed to seek an amicable solution to the dispute.

Source: YEN.com.gh