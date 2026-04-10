An old video of Edwin Gyimah lamenting on his life struggles has emerged after his recent appearance on Oyerepa FM

The former Black Stars defender had dragged his family to Auntie Naa seeking for help and accusing them of bewitching him

The resurfaced video has sparked massive reactions on social media, as concerned users have shared their mixed comments

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A throwback video of Edwin Gyimah, a former Black Stars defender, has resurfaced after his recent appearance at Oyerepa FM.

Old struggle video of Edwin Gyimah resurfaces after Oyerepa FM appearance, sparks intense reactions. Image credit: The Kasi Blog, Mask Blog

Source: Facebook

On Thursday, April 9, 2026, videos went viral showing the footballer lamenting about his life struggles and his extended family’s alleged contribution to his current situation on the show hosted by Auntie Naa.

During the emotional interview, Gyimah appeared visibly shaken and struggled to hold back his tears as he described how his life had unravelled.

He alleged that spiritual attacks from family members contributed to his sudden decline, insisting that the very people he trusted had taken everything from him, including his properties.

He disclosed a troubling property dispute involving his sister, which he says has worsened his situation

Gyimah further claimed that his struggles date back to his time with the national team, alleging he experienced unexplained physical challenges he believes were spiritually influenced.

The Facebook video from Auntie Naa’s Oyerapa is below:

Old video of Edwin Gyimah resurfaces

Following his recent appearance on the traditional court, a throwback video of Edwin Gyimah detailing his life struggles has emerged, showing how he might have been ignored earlier.

The footage, which was from an interview, saw the former Black Stars defender disclosing how he has been crying over his situation. He added that it felt like the world was against him.

“It felt like ‘Edwin Gyimah vs the world. I have been crying, as have my wife and kids. My son has been asking me that when will I go back to football. When I step out, you could see that the love is still there. Some even tried to link me to some teams, but I say it in my mind that they do not know what is going on,” he said.

The TikTok video of Edwin Gyimah is below:

Reactions to Edwin Gyimah’s resurfaced video

YEN.com.gh compiled some social media comments after the old video of Edwin Gyimah made its way into the media once again.

Adwoa_Tilly wrote:

“I am just crying at 11:pm for a stranger, I know this is not a disgrace but God is just using it to lift you up again. Amen.”

Ayecase Frank wrote:

“This is the world and that is how it feels like bros God will do everything for you.”

Efya Friday wrote:

“Bro Edwin it's well don't worry you will surely bounce back ok.”

Halves wrote:

“Awww Gyima vs the world got me sad.”

NJ Mummy wrote:

“I cried today as a baby when I saw him on aunty naa,God will help you ok.”

Kweku Gyasi dragged to Sompa FM by an unknown woman over paternity scandal. Image credit: Kweku Gyasi Ministries, Sompa FM

Source: Facebook

Woman drags Kweku Gyasi to Sompa FM

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a woman by the name Hannah dragged the gospel musician, Kweku Gyasi, to Oheneni Adazoa's Sompa FM over paternity issues.

The lady in question has accused the singer of ignoring her after giving birth to him about 10 years ago.

However, a DNA test conducted by the host showed that Kweku Gyasi was not the father of the child involved.

Source: YEN.com.gh