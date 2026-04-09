Edwin Gyimah claims family disputes and alleged spiritual attacks derailed his career and personal life

The former Ghana national team defender says he is now homeless and struggling financially despite past success

A bitter property dispute with his sister has worsened his situation, leaving him without stability or support

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Former Black Stars defender Edwin Gyimah has opened up about a deeply painful personal ordeal, claiming his football career was derailed by issues within his own family, leaving him without a club and struggling to survive.

The 35-year-old has been unattached since parting ways with Sekhukhune United in 2024.

Edwin Gyimah opens up on family dispute that ruined his career

Source: Twitter

Gyimah was a familiar figure in Ghana national team squads between 2012 and 2016.

He made 10 appearances for Ghana and also enjoyed a solid club career in South Africa with Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United.

Family dispute that ruined Edwin Gymah's career

However, his life off the pitch has taken a troubling turn, with ongoing disputes involving his family leaving him in distress.

During an emotional interview on Oyerepa FM in Kumasi, Gyimah appeared visibly shaken and struggled to hold back tears as he described how his life has unravelled.

He alleged that spiritual attacks from family members contributed to his sudden decline, insisting that the very people he trusted have taken everything from him, including his properties.

Edwin Gyimah opens up on family dispute that ruined his career

Source: Getty Images

According to his account, the former defender, once financially stable during his playing days, is now facing serious hardship, living under difficult conditions in Ghana with his wife and children.

“I have been sidelined. I don’t get contracts anymore. Last year I had about 21 offers, but I couldn’t sign any. I asked my family for help, but they didn’t assist me. They live in an eight-bedroom house I built, yet I don’t even have a place to stay,” he said via Ghanasoccernet.

Gyimah also disclosed a troubling property dispute involving his sister, which he says has worsened his situation.

“My sister said she would give me 50,000 Ghana cedis if I transferred ownership of my house to her. Now she is accusing me of trying to sell the house and make her homeless. At the moment, I am the one without a home.”

He further claimed that his struggles date back to his time with the national team, alleging he experienced unexplained physical challenges he believes were spiritually influenced.

“During my Black Stars days, I was dealing with spiritual attacks. Sometimes I couldn’t feel my eyes, I had severe back pain and other issues. I was told my mother had warned people not to help me and that what I was going through was spiritual.”

Once secure financially during his career, Gyimah now says he is battling to provide for his family, with his prolonged absence from football suggesting what may effectively be an enforced end to his playing days.

Source: YEN.com.gh