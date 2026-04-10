Akosua Vee has reflected on her birthday while acknowledging personal struggles after losing her brother

Her emotional social media post highlighted resilience and gratitude for life's small victories

Vee's heartfelt message encourages hope and persistence amid grief and challenges

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Akosua Vee, the wife of Gomoa Central MP Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has celebrated her birthday.

A Plus' wife, Akosua Vee, celebrates her birthday in relfection months after losing her brother. Photo source: @aakosua_vee

Source: Instagram

Akosua Vee, known in private life as Violet Bannerman Obeng (nee Quaye), turned a year older on Friday, April 10, 2026, and she took to social media to share photos.

The photos showed her wearing a long-sleeved, form-fitting gown with a black lace overlay and sequin embellishments throughout.

Always known for her high fashion sense, Akosua Vee looked like someone styled for a red carpet, gala, or high-profile event.

Sharing the photos, she sounded emotional as she reflected on recent personal struggles and how she is overcoming them.

Recall that Akosua Vee lost her brother, Emmanuel Bannerman Quaye, about six months ago.

Announcing her brother's passing on Sunday, August 24, 2025, she lamented the tragedy but expressed her trust in God’s decision to call her brother to eternal glory.

A Plus' wife, Akosua Vee, shares an emotional message after losing her brother, Emmanuel Bannerman Quaye. Image credit: aakosua_vee, EmmanuelBannermanQuaye/Facebook

Source: Instagram

For someone who is recovering from such a loss, it is not that the caption to her birthday post was not loud or overly celebratory

"It hasn’t been an easy year. I won’t pretend it was. But look! I made it. And not just barely. There’s still joy in me. Still laughter. Still hope. God has been good in ways I almost missed. He gave me people who checked in without being pushy. He gave me mornings that felt lighter than the ones before. He gave me moments where I actually forgot to be sad, and that’s a gift I don’t take lightly anymore. I’m not where I want to be, but I’m not where I was. And that’s worth celebrating. “Weeping may stay for the night, but rejoicing comes in the morning.” Psalm 30:5 So today, I’m thanking God for bringing me through. For every small victory. For the strength I didn’t know I had. For another year to love, to laugh, to try again. Here’s to surviving and starting to really live again,🥂" she said.

See the Instagram post below:

She also shared a second set of photos, wearing an African print suit, with the same caption.

See the Instagram post below:

How fans reacted to Akosua Vee's birthday

The birthday posts of Akosua Vee have warmed hearts online. Many followers wished her well, while others encouraged her.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

ohemaawoyeje

"Happiest birthday, Akosua ❤️you look great 👍"

degyansbeautyshop said:

"Happy birthday to my beautiful school mum. Continue shining in the glory of the Lord."

chichi.yakubu said:

"Happy birthday anyemi. God is good, and He will continue to wrap His hands around you. Looking gooooooooood 😍😍😍."

anthea_o said:

"Happy birthday, beautiful sis! 🎉 wishing you love, joy, and all the beautiful things you deserve today and always. 💜"

A Plus shares tourism plan for Gomoa Central

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that Akosua Vee's husband had shared the tourism and economic plans he has for his constituency.

According to A Plus, a waterfall will be completed ahead of the 2027 Gomoa Easter Carnival.

Source: YEN.com.gh