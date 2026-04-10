Auntie Naa has shared a new update on Edwin Gyimah's ongoing dispute with his family over his eight-bedroom house

In a video, the radio presenter detailed her conversation with the footballer's sister, Felicia, after her show on Thursday, April 9, 2026

Auntie Naa's latest remarks about Edwin Gyimah's battle with his family over the property have triggered reactions online

Felicia, the sister of former Black Stars international Edwin Gyimah, has reached out to popular radio presenter Eunice Naa Amerley Nortey, popularly known as Auntie Naa, as her heated property dispute with her brother intensifies.

Edwin Gyimah's sister is set to meet Auntie Naa amid her dispute with her brother over his eight-bedroom house. Photo source: The Kasi Blog, Auntie Naa

Source: Facebook

On Thursday, April 9, 2026, Edwin Gyimah dragged his sister and some family members to Auntie Naa's 'Oyerepa Afutuo' show over a dispute that had persisted between them in recent years.

During the emotional interview on Oyerepa FM in Kumasi, the 35-year-old ex-Olando Pirates defender struggled to hold back tears as he described how his life had unravelled after his footballing career dwindled.

Gyimah alleged that spiritual attacks from family members have contributed to his sudden decline, insisting that the very people he trusted have taken everything from him.

According to the ex-Black Stars player, who was financially stable during his playing days, he and his wife and children were living in Ghana under difficult conditions.

Gyimah accused his family, especially his sister Felicia, of neglect and illegally taking over his eight-bedroom house while he remained homeless and financially unstable with his wife and children.

He said:

"I have been sidelined. I don’t get contracts anymore. Last year, I had about 21 offers, but I couldn’t sign for any club. I asked my family for help, but they didn’t assist me. They live in an eight-bedroom house I built, yet I don’t even have a place to stay."

"My sister said she would give me GH₵‎50,000 if I transferred ownership of my house to her. Now she is accusing me of trying to sell the house and make her homeless. At the moment, I am without a house."

The ex-Black Stars also engaged in a heated exchange with his sister, whom Aunty Naa questioned about the allegations during the show.

The Facebook video of Edwin Gyimah speaking about his struggles and property dispute with his family is below:

Edwin Gyimah's sister to meet Auntie Naa

Speaking on 'Oyerepa Afutuo' on Friday, April 10, 2026, Auntie Naa and a panel member shared that Edwin Gyimah's sister reached out to her after her brother's complaints on her show on Thursday, April 9, 2026.

They noted that Felicia and her family had apologised for her utterances and pleaded to meet the radio presenter regarding the ongoing dispute.

They stated:

"Felicia says she and her family want to come and meet Aunty Naa and her people. They have apologised for how Felicia spoke yesterday. She admitted that she did not speak well."

Auntie Naa reiterated that she was interested in seeing Edwin Gyimah's family return his eight-bedroom house to him and resolving the disputes.

She invited the ex-Black Stars player to return to her show for the meeting with his sister and other family members.

An old struggle video of Edwin Gyimah resurfaces after his Oyerepa FM appearance sparks intense reactions. Image credit: The Kasi Blog, Mask Blog

Source: Twitter

The TikTok video of Auntie Naa sharing the update on Edwin Gyimah's property dispute with his family is below:

Auntie Naa's update on dispute stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Only princess commented:

"If all goes well and he receives all that belongs to him, I will advise him to sell the house and buy a new house elsewhere. My advice."

Matan Suf Ice said:

"May the good Lord continue to bless you, Auntie Naa, and your panel members."

Lizzygold wrote:

"God bless you, Papa Sofo and Aunty Naa."

Edwin Gyimah laments struggles in resurfaced footage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Edwin Gyimah lamented about his struggles in footage that resurfaced after his appearance on Oyerepa FM.

In a video, the ex-Black Stars defender became emotional as she detailed the misfortunes that had befallen him and his football career.

Source: YEN.com.gh