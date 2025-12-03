Businessman Richard Nii-Armah Quaye recently flaunted a red Ferrari Purosangue valued at $420,000

He stated that owning the luxury vehicle was one of the major goals he wants to fulfil before the year ends

The video has sparked conversations about his growing wealth, ambition, and taste for high-end automobiles

The founder of Bills Micro-Credit, Richard Nii-Armah Quaye, has disclosed his intention to buy a new car.

The famous Ghanaian investor shared a video of a red car on his official Instagram page, sparking conversations online.

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye says he wants to buy a Ferrari Purosangue in December 2025. Photo credit: @richardniiarmahquaye.

Richard Quaye to buy $420,000 Ferrari Purosangue

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye posted a video of a brand-new red Ferrari Purosangue that he intends to buy in December 2025. The philanthropist, whose mission is to curb hunger in Ghana, engaged his social media followers, asking if he should buy and ship the car to Ghana to enjoy this December.

The father of two shared the video on Instagram with the caption:

"How about this brand-new Ferrari Purosangue as a Christmas toy? What do you think, guys?"

The Instagram video is below:

Reactions to Richard Quaye's Ferrari acquisition plan

Some social media users have commented on business icon Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's new video on Instagram.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Itz Sure BankerGhana stated:

"Chale! Money na water, congrats already Anyami Richard Nii-Armah Quaye."

Justice Kwame Yeboah stated:

"All you know, he has already bought it..osiadi3yo nana RNQ

Trudy Nketiah stated:

"That will not be a bad idea Nii, go for it."

Jemima NanaAma Asantewaa commented:

"Not bad....but please open one food bank for me at Amasaman-Fise."

Nii Kpakpo Zumstar stated:

"Luxury mode activated. Big man 1."

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye rocks a designer suit at his 40th birthday party before announcing his intentions to buy a Ferrari. Photo credit: @richardniiarmahquaye.

Richard Quaye addresses graduands at KNUST

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye was one of the keynote speakers at the 2025 graduation ceremony of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The business executive looked dashing in a stylish white shirt and suit as he motivated the graduates to be innovative problem solvers and become entrepreneurs.

He shared the video on Instagram with this caption:

"This week at KNUST, I had the privilege of speaking to the next generation of innovators, leaders, and builders. Their passion is the kind of energy that keeps our nation moving forward. To reinforce my belief in accessible, quality education, I announced my intention to set up a scholarship designed to support academically gifted students with financial challenges. When we invest in young people, we invest in Ghana’s future."

The Instagram video is below:

Richard Quaye trashes political ambition talks

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye responded to rumours that he plans to become a politician in the future. Speaking at the opening of his latest food bank, the business icon emphasised his passion for giving back to society.

"I don’t want anything in return. I am not a politician; I have no political ambitions. All I need is your prayers so God continues to bless the work of my hands, so that when I receive, I can also give you some. My intentions are genuine, and there are no strings attached."

The TikTok video is below:

Richard Quaye flaunts Patek Philippe on Instagram

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Richard Nii Armah Quaye, who showed off his brand-new Patek Philippe watch on Instagram.

With his latest post, he has encouraged business owners to invest in high-end items because of his unparalleled sense of style.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye received praise from some social media users for sharing his life story with Forbes.

