Shatta Wale Speaks on Honoring His Parents, Shares Details of Support for Mother and Father
- The dancehall star explained that he had already lived by the biblical teaching of honouring one’s parents, stressing that his actions over time showed how deeply he valued them
- He shared that he had bought his mother four cars already and was preparing to add another, describing it as part of his responsibility to take care of her
- Speaking about his father, he said gifting him was not easy because he is already well established, but he still made sure to present him with a Land Cruiser as a sign of respect
Ghanaian dancehall heavyweight Shatta Wale has opened up about his relationship with his parents, revealing a more reflective side during a recent TikTok Live session that quickly drew attention online.
Speaking directly to fans, the musician referenced the popular biblical teaching about honouring one’s father and mother, explaining that he believes he has already fulfilled that responsibility through his actions.
According to him, honouring parents is not just something to say, but something that should be demonstrated consistently over time.
Shatta Wale detailed cars gifted to parents
Shatta Wale went on to highlight the extent of what he has done for his mother, sharing that he has bought her four cars so far.
He added that he is not done yet, revealing plans to purchase another car for her in the near future. His comments suggested a strong sense of duty and appreciation, especially towards the woman who played a key role in his life.
When the conversation shifted to his father, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Sr., the tone became more thoughtful.
The artist described his father as a man who is already complete in many ways, both materially and spiritually.
Because of that, he admitted it is not always easy to decide what kind of gift would truly match his father’s status.
Despite this, he shared that he had gifted him a Land Cruiser as a sign of respect and appreciation.
Shatta Wale shared his upbringing
Beyond the gifts, Shatta Wale also addressed his upbringing, pushing back against the idea that he came purely from the trenches.
While acknowledging that he experienced challenges along the way, he emphasised that he grew up in a good home and had guidance, particularly from his father. In short, he was not born poor.
Watch the TikTok video below:
He noted that this foundation helped him navigate life and eventually find his path.
The moment offered fans a different perspective on the often outspoken artist, showing a side grounded in gratitude, reflection, and family values.
Salinko gifted a car to Yaw Asare
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actor Abraham Davis, popularly known as Oboy Salinko, presented a car and a financial gift to legendary gospel musician Nana Yaw Asare.
Salinko handed the generous gifts to the gospel star during a church service at the Reign House Chapel on Sunday, December 28, 2025.
Social media users who watched the video thronged the comments to share their varied thoughts on the gift.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.