The dancehall star explained that he had already lived by the biblical teaching of honouring one’s parents, stressing that his actions over time showed how deeply he valued them

He shared that he had bought his mother four cars already and was preparing to add another, describing it as part of his responsibility to take care of her

Speaking about his father, he said gifting him was not easy because he is already well established, but he still made sure to present him with a Land Cruiser as a sign of respect

Ghanaian dancehall heavyweight Shatta Wale has opened up about his relationship with his parents, revealing a more reflective side during a recent TikTok Live session that quickly drew attention online.

Shatta Wale talks about buying multiple cars for his mother and supporting his father. Image credit: Shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

Speaking directly to fans, the musician referenced the popular biblical teaching about honouring one’s father and mother, explaining that he believes he has already fulfilled that responsibility through his actions.

According to him, honouring parents is not just something to say, but something that should be demonstrated consistently over time.

Shatta Wale detailed cars gifted to parents

Shatta Wale went on to highlight the extent of what he has done for his mother, sharing that he has bought her four cars so far.

He added that he is not done yet, revealing plans to purchase another car for her in the near future. His comments suggested a strong sense of duty and appreciation, especially towards the woman who played a key role in his life.

When the conversation shifted to his father, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Sr., the tone became more thoughtful.

The artist described his father as a man who is already complete in many ways, both materially and spiritually.

Because of that, he admitted it is not always easy to decide what kind of gift would truly match his father’s status.

Despite this, he shared that he had gifted him a Land Cruiser as a sign of respect and appreciation.

Shatta Wale shared his upbringing

Beyond the gifts, Shatta Wale also addressed his upbringing, pushing back against the idea that he came purely from the trenches.

While acknowledging that he experienced challenges along the way, he emphasised that he grew up in a good home and had guidance, particularly from his father. In short, he was not born poor.

Watch the TikTok video below:

He noted that this foundation helped him navigate life and eventually find his path.

The moment offered fans a different perspective on the often outspoken artist, showing a side grounded in gratitude, reflection, and family values.

Salinko gifts gospel legend Nana Yaw Asare a car and some money on December 28, 2025. Photo credit: @salinko_official & zionfelixdotcom

Source: TikTok

Salinko gifted a car to Yaw Asare

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actor Abraham Davis, popularly known as Oboy Salinko, presented a car and a financial gift to legendary gospel musician Nana Yaw Asare.

Salinko handed the generous gifts to the gospel star during a church service at the Reign House Chapel on Sunday, December 28, 2025.

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comments to share their varied thoughts on the gift.

Source: YEN.com.gh