Sam Ayew Yeboah, a former Black Stars player, has advised young footballers not to solely rely on their talent as security for the future

Sharing his story, he recounted how his dream to become a world-acclaimed footballer did not fully materialise as he had hoped for

Yeboah urged aspiring football professionals to take up other initiatives and not bank all their hopes on making it big on the sports field

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Former Ghanaian star Sam Ayew Yeboah has advised young people aspiring to build football careers to prioritise education or learn a trade alongside pursuing their talent.

Speaking in an interview on SVTV Africa, a YouTube platform focused on social issues, he shared his personal experiences to caution the next generation of footballers.

Sam Ayew Yeboah has shared his experience as a former Black Stars player. Photo credit: SVTV/YouTube, BlackStars/FootyGhana

Source: UGC

He explained that he had always dreamed of playing football on the international stage, but his ambitions did not materialise, despite attending several trials with clubs in Europe and the United States.

According to him, none of the opportunities resulted in a contract, leaving him emotionally drained and discouraged.

Yeboah noted that although he played for notable Ghanaian clubs such as Liberty Professionals, Inter Allies, and the local Black Stars team in 2008 and 2009, the financial rewards were not sufficient to guarantee a comfortable and independent life.

He said it was at that point he realised he had spent years focusing solely on football without a fallback plan.

Drawing from this experience, he urged young footballers to take education seriously or acquire vocational skills to secure their future.

According to him, there may come a time when a football career does not go as planned, and survival may depend on other skills.

Living the American dream

Yeboah further explained that his fortunes changed after receiving support from his elder brother, who lived in the United States.

The former footballer explained that he attended several trials abroad without success. Photo credit: ModernGhana/UGC

Source: UGC

He explained that with guidance and encouragement, he pursued higher education in America, where he now lives and works.

He added that he is happily married and enjoying a stable life with a well-paying job.

Reflecting on his journey, Yeboah said his life could have taken a different turn if he had not embraced education.

He therefore encouraged current professional footballers to invest their earnings wisely in ventures that can provide long-term financial security.

He cautioned that football careers are often short-lived, and players must prepare for a future beyond the sport.

His remarks have since sparked conversations about career planning, financial discipline, and the importance of education among young athletes.

Watch the YouTube interview here:

Former footballer from Ghana left homeless in Germany

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a former footballer in Germany of Ghanaian descent has been left broken and homeless on the streets of Hamburg after a series of poor financial decisions

According to him, his career was cut short after he suffered a severe leg injury while he played for his club, in St Paul football club in Germany.

He said that his former club gave him an amount of €20,000 for his upkeep, but he donated the money to a church, a decision he now regrets.

Source: YEN.com.gh