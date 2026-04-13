Renowned American singer Britney Spears has been taken to rehab over an alleged substance abuse

This came after she was reportedly arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol

Britney's condition has triggered massive reactions on social media, with her fans showing concern

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Popular American singer Britney Spears has been checked into a rehab over substance abuse.

The American singer Britney Spears taken to rehab over alleged substance abuse concern. Image credit: Britney Spears

Source: Facebook

According to a report by “Thirty Mile Zone (TMZ) and confirmed by BBC, the public figure had admitted herself to the facility.

This came a few weeks before Britney Spears' appearance in court in California to face the DUI charge.

Apparently, reports have indicated that she was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) on March 4, 2026, after being allegedly pulled over by the California Highway Patrol in Ventura County.

After hours in the police custody, Spears was released on Thursday, March 5, 2027 and was confirmed by the law enforcement.

The unexpected actions pulled up by Britney Spears have triggered massive reactions on social media, with her fans sharing their mixed opinions.

The X post announcing Britney Spears' rehabilitation is below:

Reactions to Britney Spears' rehab claim

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh after Britney Spears admitted herself to the rehab.

Layman wrote:

“This is why she was under a conservatorship. The moment she was "Free" she started posting crazy things on Instagram. Now this. I think we all owe her father an apology. Obviously, he knew something the rest of us didn't.”

Chris wrote:

“She's smart by going to rehab. She is showing the judge that she is trying to bet on the DUI case.”

Steve wrote:

“The poor thing. Like so many past stars, they have trouble accepting that their moment in the spotlight is gone and they turn to booze to cope. Leave her alone and hope she pulls through.”

Nathan wrote:

“Her dad should take care of it, he did so hard his best and made a career from it… look now… jesus she deserves to be handed to him so he can keep her short.”

Aprlyn wrote:

“It takes courage to admit that you need help and even more to ask for help and even more than that to accept help.”

Jeanette wrote:

“Being famous is definitely not worth it! People shouldn't try so hard to get other people to like them, they will either love you or hate you regardless!”

Javis wrote:

“She somewhat survived the entertainment machine, GOD only know what she went through or is going through.”

The YouTube video of Abigail Sarpong on her "Say No To Substance Abuse Campaign" is below:

The former addict Abigail Sarpong Sarpong launched a campaign to creat awareness about substance abuse. Image credit: The BBC Ghana

Source: Youtube

Ex-addict Abigail starts substance abuse campaign

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian reformed hard substance user, Abigail Sarpong, launched a "Say No To Substance Abuse Campaign" to educate others about the dangers of narcotics and encourage the youth to abstain from them.

The healthy-looking young lady amassed some Kumawood stars, including Dr Likee, to join her crusade.

Abigail led the army through the streets, sharing her story with everyone interested in their campaign.

Source: YEN.com.gh