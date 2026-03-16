Nigerian actor Umar Ascon has reportedly died after battling a prolonged illness, sparking an outpouring of grief from fans and colleagues

The actor rose to fame for his role as Alhaji Lado Mai Barkono in the popular Kannywood television series Garwashi

According to reports, Umar Ascon passed away at Malam Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, with funeral prayers later held at Al-Masjlisul Islami Mosque

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Nigerian actor Umar Ascon, widely celebrated for his role in the long-running television series Garwashi, has died, sparking sorrow on social media.

Veteran Nigerian actor Umar Ascon reportedly dies on Saturday, March 14, 2026, after a prolonged illness. Image credit: DigitalTV

Source: Facebook

The late actor reportedly passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2026, after a prolonged battle with illness, according to reports in the Nigerian media. He is survived by a pregnant wife and two children.

His death was first reported by a colleague, Abubakar Yahaya Matinko, a Nigerian producer who was also the late Ascon’s neighbour.

According to Matinko, the late actor was hospitalised at the Malam Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) before his tragic demise

Umar Ascon, a popular figure in the Yoruba-language Nigerian movie industry dubbed Kannywood, rose to prominence after playing Alhaji Lado Mai Barkono in the long-running television series Garwashi.

His stellar performances left audiences enamoured with him, enabling him to build a large fanbase despite a relatively short period in the entertainment industry.

Aside from his major role in Garwashi, Umar Ascon also appeared in other Kannywood productions, including Wata Shida and Manyan Mata.

Before joining the movie industry, the actor was reportedly a successful businessman at the Hotoro Depot in Kano.

A funeral prayer was held for the late actor at the Al-Masjlisul Islami Mosque along Hotoro Ring Road near Gade-Gade Filling Station.

Below is a Facebook post announcing Umar Ascon's death.

Reactions to Umar Ascon’s death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the death of the Nigerian actor Umar Ascon.

Golden Joy Jacob Samson said:

"May his soul find rest."

Yahya Isiaka wrote:

"May almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljannah Firdaus."

Aliyu Yusuf Ismail commented:

"May Almighty Allah make Aljannah his final destination."

Nigerian actor Bamidele Oluwatope Okemesi dies

Umar Ascon's death followed the tragic passing of another Nigerian actor, Bamidele Oluwatope Saint Okemesi, who also passed away after suffering from health complications.

The late Okemesi's colleague, Jeff ‘Tony Montana’ Owolewa, in an emotional Instagram video, announced the comic actor's death on Tuesday, February 24, 2026.

"With a heavy heart, I am announcing to the world that Okemesi is dead. We have taken the body to the morgue. I will communicate the rest of the arrangements.” Tony Montana said.

According to multiple reports, Okemesi fell into a coma following complications from medicine administered to him during a recent stay at the hospital, leading to his tragic death.

Below is the Facebook post announcing the death of Okemesi.

Veteran Nigerian actor and broadcaster Chief Timothy Agboola, aka Ereke Ni Shop, passes away after a prolonged battle with illness. Photo source: Ereke Nishop

Source: Facebook

Chief Timothy Ni Shop dies

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that veteran Nigerian actor and broadcaster Chief Timothy Agboola, aka Ereke Ni Shop, passed away.

The actor reportedly died on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, after a prolonged battle with illness..

Source: YEN.com.gh