Nigerian Actor Umar Ascon Reportedly Dies After Prolonged Illness, Fans Mourn
- Nigerian actor Umar Ascon has reportedly died after battling a prolonged illness, sparking an outpouring of grief from fans and colleagues
- The actor rose to fame for his role as Alhaji Lado Mai Barkono in the popular Kannywood television series Garwashi
- According to reports, Umar Ascon passed away at Malam Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, with funeral prayers later held at Al-Masjlisul Islami Mosque
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Nigerian actor Umar Ascon, widely celebrated for his role in the long-running television series Garwashi, has died, sparking sorrow on social media.
The late actor reportedly passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2026, after a prolonged battle with illness, according to reports in the Nigerian media. He is survived by a pregnant wife and two children.
His death was first reported by a colleague, Abubakar Yahaya Matinko, a Nigerian producer who was also the late Ascon’s neighbour.
According to Matinko, the late actor was hospitalised at the Malam Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) before his tragic demise
Umar Ascon, a popular figure in the Yoruba-language Nigerian movie industry dubbed Kannywood, rose to prominence after playing Alhaji Lado Mai Barkono in the long-running television series Garwashi.
His stellar performances left audiences enamoured with him, enabling him to build a large fanbase despite a relatively short period in the entertainment industry.
Aside from his major role in Garwashi, Umar Ascon also appeared in other Kannywood productions, including Wata Shida and Manyan Mata.
Before joining the movie industry, the actor was reportedly a successful businessman at the Hotoro Depot in Kano.
A funeral prayer was held for the late actor at the Al-Masjlisul Islami Mosque along Hotoro Ring Road near Gade-Gade Filling Station.
Below is a Facebook post announcing Umar Ascon's death.
Reactions to Umar Ascon’s death
YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the death of the Nigerian actor Umar Ascon.
Golden Joy Jacob Samson said:
"May his soul find rest."
Yahya Isiaka wrote:
"May almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljannah Firdaus."
Aliyu Yusuf Ismail commented:
"May Almighty Allah make Aljannah his final destination."
Nigerian actor Bamidele Oluwatope Okemesi dies
Umar Ascon's death followed the tragic passing of another Nigerian actor, Bamidele Oluwatope Saint Okemesi, who also passed away after suffering from health complications.
The late Okemesi's colleague, Jeff ‘Tony Montana’ Owolewa, in an emotional Instagram video, announced the comic actor's death on Tuesday, February 24, 2026.
"With a heavy heart, I am announcing to the world that Okemesi is dead. We have taken the body to the morgue. I will communicate the rest of the arrangements.” Tony Montana said.
According to multiple reports, Okemesi fell into a coma following complications from medicine administered to him during a recent stay at the hospital, leading to his tragic death.
Below is the Facebook post announcing the death of Okemesi.
Chief Timothy Ni Shop dies
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that veteran Nigerian actor and broadcaster Chief Timothy Agboola, aka Ereke Ni Shop, passed away.
The actor reportedly died on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, after a prolonged battle with illness..
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh