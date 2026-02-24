Nigerian actor Ray Emodi has announced his decision to quit featuring in Nollywood movies and pursue music instead

In several Instagram videos, the Nollywood actor explained the reasons behind his unceremonious exit from acting

Ray Emodi's departure from the Nigerian acting scene has triggered mixed reactions from his fans on social media

Award-winning Nollywood actor Ray Emodi has announced his departure from the movie acting business.

In a series of videos he shared on his official Instagram page on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, the popular actor recounted some of the bad experiences from his past movie sets in various communities in Nigeria.

Ray Emodi explained that he had decided to bring an end to his prominent acting career due to a decision from his family and his health and mental well-being.

He said:

"I have stopped acting in films. I quit. There was a time I never thought I would say that sentence for a short period of time, but I won't lie."

"I have put in a lot of work in Nollywood. I shot a film in a town that I won't say, but we were literally hearing gunshots. There was like a craziness going on in the town next to our town, and we were still shooting."

"This is a decision that has come with a lot of consequences. My family does not support this. It is a family with strict rules and a reputation to protect, which is understandable, and I respect them."

"I respect their decision, and I won't do anything that would bring any stain to the name."

The Nollywood actor stated that despite having several good experiences from his film shoots, he had rejected several opportunities from filmmakers to feature in movies.

Ray also announced that he had decided to pursue a new career in the music industry.

He noted that he desired to create good music for his fans and that his decision to quit the film industry was not a full exit from the Nigerian entertainment scene.

The Nigerian actor said he had already recorded and released a music project as part of his new venture.

He said:

"I have been in crazy situations. I have had some of the best experiences of my life on set, and I won't lie. It is not easy to say no. It is difficult to turn them down when they call you, but I had to say no. I had to stop saying yes."

"I love music. I have always loved music. I make good music. I want you guys to come with me on this journey. I love every single Nollywood fan, and I am not leaving you. I am just going to make music."

Ray Emodi also appealed to his fans not to develop hatred for him over his decision to quit acting in Nollywood movies.

The Nollywood actor's announcement comes almost three years after he went on a short hiatus from the movie scene due to his battle with anxiety.

Before his latest announcement, Ray was a prominent actor in the Nollywood industry, who featured in several high-profile movies alongside top stars including Mercy Johnson-Okojie, Uju Okoli, Sonia Uche, Maurice Sam, Ruth Kadiri, Destiny Etiko, and many others.

The Instagram videos of Ray Emodi announcing his decision to quit acting are below:

Reactions to Ray Emodi quitting acting career

Lizzzypierre commented:

"It's your life, your decision to make but the world 🌎 will miss you. Take care of yourself, Ray❤️🙌."

Iam_joywilson said:

"I wish you didn't quit it, but your happiness matters more. You’re loved."

Loveth_vincent02 wrote:

"No, Ray. Don’t do this to us. 😢 you can do both. Music won’t affect your acting career, nor will acting affect your music. 🎶 Go to sleep. When you wake up, rethink it again. 🙏🙏"

