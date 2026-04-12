A Ghanaian pastor and his wife went to Auntie Naa's show to find out the paternity of the eight-year-old daughter

The pastor said he will divorce his wife after the DNA test result showed that their daughter was not his biologically

Ghanaians on social media who watched the woman beg his husband thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts

A pastor found out his eight-year-old daughter, whom he had with his legally wedded wife, was not his biological child.

The couple found out when they took their marital issues to Oyerepa FM's Auntie Naa, where they agreed to a DNA test to be conducted.

Wife begs for forgiveness after husband found out their child is not biologically his. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In a video on X, the husband confirmed that he had suspicions that he was not the biological father of the girl due to some events before his wife got pregnant.

He said that when the child was born, he told his wife to invite the other man so they could conduct a DNA test. However, the man did not show up, so they assumed that the other man did not have a hand in the marriage.

However, the pastor said his wife's attitude in recent times has cost him his congregation and other things. He indicated that they came for Auntie Naa to help them resolve their marital issues.

The DNA test showed that the man was not the biological father of the eight-year-old girl.

When the couple was informed of the results, the woman knelt to apologise to her husband. However, the man asked him to get up since he did not like people kneeling before him.

The man indicated that he would keep his next move to himself. He rather asked the woman to inform her family of the new development.

He later indicated that he would divorce the woman.

"Even the Bible asks if two can walk together without agreeing. This woman doesn't agree with me on anything. Why will I remain married to her?"

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to DNA results

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_hub on X. Read them below:

@Ko_fi_Ob said:

"Caption no be long: 'Sofo Maame eat for back 8 years this' 🤏🏽."

@RichyDonPapa wrote:

"A woman caught in infidelity is a dangerous woman. She fought the man publicly, destroyed his church, and stood her ground, claiming he was just falsely accusing her. Her real aim was to bring him down so she could look good. Typical women’s behaviour."

@K_thompson00 said:

"She no get shame. Doing the same style, pretending to beg for forgiveness. Same moaning sake style evil woman."

@odenkyem_4 wrote:

"Funny thing is the man be pastor o wey her wife do am dirty like that. If ebe me ago tear you hot slap mek ur eye komot."

@jhaycarter1 said:

"You may think this generation is bad, but you see our mothers, aunties, the kind of secrets these people hold err, you will be amazed. Not to mention the kind of comments they make about intimacy when they’re having conversations."

@chrixton_ wrote:

"The marriage thing e go hard give some of us."

@dolladawg said:

"If I were the man at fault, you guys at that station would be abusing him and insulting him. Now that it turns out to be the woman, you are telling the man to calm down?"

@OneFamilyH wrote:

"The man should sack her; he should not entertain these stupid people talking to him, that’s how they are."

@mr_kwabla said:

"Never forgive a cheating wife or girlfriend, she will cheat on you again and again if you forgive her. Stay on your ground and move on. She will go back to that man and cheat again. It was a well-thought-out decision."

Source: YEN.com.gh