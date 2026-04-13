Kumawood Akrobeto's third son dropped out of school to pursue a phone repair career instead of a formal education

The actor indicated that his son failed remedials three times before switching to an apprenticeship, guided by the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo

Social media users shared mixed reactions, emphasising skills over certificates in today's world

Kumawood actor Akrobeto has shared that his last-born son had to drop out of school to become a phone repairer, who is not financially independent.

Actor and TV personality, Akrobeto, narrates how his third son became a phone repairer. Photo source: @akrobeto_official

Source: Instagram

In an interview on Royal TV, the renowned actor and TV personality indicated that his son shunned his formal education because he was not academically good.

Speaking in a video shared on X on April 13, 2026, Akrobeto said his third-born son was determined to attend university despite not being academically inclined, driven by a desire to follow his elder brothers, who were studying abroad and locally.

"My son wanted to attend university, my third-born. I did everything I could, but I realised he copied my academic dullness. He was not smart and had sat for remedials thrice. But because one of his brothers was abroad and the other was in the university, he also wanted to further his education."

After the three failed remedial exams, the actor made the difficult decision to withdraw him from school entirely, following a meeting with the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo 'Kantanka.'

Akrobeto's third son is a phone repairer after dropping out of school. Photo source: @akrobeto_official

Source: Instagram

According to the 63-year-old, Kantanka's advice turned the young man's life around by taking his mind away from formal education to focus on apprenticeship. This move ensured that he became finally independent in eight months.

"I took him to my father, Kantanka, and he advised him. The boy changed his mind and asked me to sponsor him through in a phone repair apprenticeship."

After that, Akrobeto enrolled his son in phone repairs training at China House in Kumasi, with Akrobeto renting him space and sending him GH¢100 weekly to cover his costs.

"After eight months, he told me to stop sending him money. He had mastered phone repairs and was capable of fixing any phone," Akrobeto said amid laughter from Papa Kumasi, the host of the show..

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to Akrobeto's son's phone repair career

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

@MrCute_gh said:

"3 times, and he is complaining that some people wrote 7 times before getting admission to the universities."

@__lifehard said:

"If you know this story, his son was a repairman at the China House at Adum."

@NazirCule said:

"Your skills matter more than your certificate. Very soon, the world will go pass certificate and focus on skills."

@SlumpGODDDD007 said:

"School isn’t for every one, that’s why if you have interests in other areas, you channel the energy there."

@ohk_lunta said:

"That’s actually better for him. I can bet most of his mates who proceeded to higher institutions have graduated."

How Akrobeto's career took off

Akrobeto has had an illustrious career, but his journey was said to have begun unpredictably, thanks to a fellow film star.

YEN.com.gh reported that Agya Koo had narrated how he asked his colleague actor to leave Belgium for Ghana to act.

Agya Koo was in Holland for a show and asked Akrobeto to join him on stage, and later convinced him to join Kumawood.

Source: YEN.com.gh