A young Ghanaian lady has warmed hearts online with a video celebrating her husband

This comes after she took to TikTok to shower praises on her husband for relocating her abroad and buying her a new car

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared their opinions on the beautiful gesture by the young lady

A young Ghanaian lady has earned admiration after she took to TikTok to shower praises on her husband.

This comes after the lady, known on TikTok as Piesie Linda, posted a short clip of her husband to thank him for all the support and care he has shown her over the years.

A Ghanaian lady celebrates her husband for relocating her to the US. Photo credit: @chichi60544/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The now-viral video showed her husband, who is a US military man, in his uniform, walking towards his car.

The lady, in the caption of the video, disclosed that it was her husband who sponsored her relocation to the US and even bought her a car.

She credited her husband for playing a meaningful role in her life and assured him of her love.

"The man who bought me my first car also brought me to America 🇺🇸. He made a significant impact on my life by buying my first car and playing a crucial role in my journey to America. This cherished memory highlights a deep bond and a life-changing opportunity. He not only provided the means for personal freedom with a vehicle but also facilitated a new beginning in the United States. This experience represents a pivotal moment, filled with gratitude and love."

The lady then informed a commenter that they started dating in 2017, adding that she will not leave her better half.

"No, we started dating in 2017 and by God's grace, this is how far the Lord has brought us."

A Ghanaian lady celebrates her husband for being a supportive partner. Photo credit: @Richard T. Nowitz/Getty Images

Source: UGC

She also posted another video showing the luxury white Mercedes-Benz and proceeded to thank her husband in the caption.

At the time of writing this report, the adorable video had generated over 20,000 likes and 400 comments.

Watch the TikTok videos below:

Netizens commend a young Ghanaian lady

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video praised the young lady for her faithfulness.

afrakomahild stated:

"My dear, pray for him always. Never disappoint him. Be there for him physically and spiritually. May God bless your union."

hubert_1990 opined:

"Please hold onto our brother tight. I’m also in the military, and we go through a lot of sacrifices to provide for our families."

FRESHPRINCE added:

"Brotherhood has accepted your thankfulness, so keep being real and show us more love, and you shall receive more than this."

Lillysmooch indicated:

"How I wish mine will send me there to pay himself, I no get."

joycelynoforiwaa97 indicated:

"Our husband, we thank you very much. It is our prayer that your heart's desire will come through for you. Love you more."

Lady marries Turkish man in 24 hours

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady married her Turkish lover.

The marriage took place 24 hours after the couple met, following a long-distance relationship.

The Turkish man arrived in Ghana on April 26, 2024, and got married to the Ghanaian lady on April 27, 2024.

Source: YEN.com.gh