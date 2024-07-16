Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah has shown off his new look after travelling to Turkey for a hair transplant

The newly married man explained why he decided to go for a hair transplant regardless of the side effects

Some social media users have had mixed reactions to Harold Amenyah's new look as well as his dapper outfits

Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah has publicly shared a detailed video of his hair transplant in Turkey.

The famous male-style influencer, who had a receding hairline, is the latest celebrity to enhance his look.

In a YouTube video, Harold Amenyah said it took eight months to complete the process after booking with a top transplant clinic in Turkey.

Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah shows off his new look after his hair transplant in Turkey. Photo credit: @haroldamenyah.

Harold Amenyah added that he didn't see significant improvement initially and only began to see results in the sixth month.

The award-winning actor disclosed that he was warned against using hair clippers to trim his hair in the first half a year.

Selly Galley comments on Harold Amenyah's hair transplant

Sellygalley stated:

"Oh the Turkish hairline Harold congratulations . What do I tease with now?"

abynah_opokudarko stated:

"Now the issue is with the choice of her cut and the hair line of choice. I realized a lot of barbers want a perfect hairline for their clients and end up giving them a receding shape"

christiana_gods_eyes stated:

"Please is this permanently done.I'm also wondering if you able to comb that side like your own natural hair."

Maygandaniela stated:

"To be honest I don’t think I see anything wrong with your first look. Your new look is absolutely fine too since that makes you feel better and more confident in yourself. For me you are very good looking gentleman with or without transplant ❤️"

marcousrichardatsu stated:

"Don’t get carried away that a bit of black dye outline, I’ll confirm to you guys when I see him in person."

Therealjongermain stated:

"Yooooo. Wow iv been waiting to see the after . Niceeeeeeee"

ceciliaannobarn stated:

"Looks amazing love it"

beverly_afaglo stated:

"Interesting"

Harold Amenyah shows off his new look

Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah looked dapper in a white mesh short-sleeve shirt with beautiful floral designs and black trousers.

He wore stud earrings and classy sunglasses to complete his look while rocking black boots.

