A group of Ghanaian adventurers known as Wanderlust Ghana has embarked on a bold road expedition from Accra to London ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The group has gained wide publicity for their ability to complete long-distance road adventures across multiple continents

Supporters have praised the group’s adventurous spirit and determination to complete the long-distance trip

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A group of adventurous Ghanaians known as Wanderlust Ghana have embarked on another ambitious cross-continental road trip, this time travelling from Accra to London ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where Ghana’s national team is expected to compete.

The expedition, led by Kweku Peters, departed Accra on Sunday, April 12, 2026, and took the Sunyani route into Côte d’Ivoire, marking the start of a journey that will see them cross an estimated 10 to 11 countries before reaching their final destination.

Wanderlust Ghana has begun a road journey from Accra to London ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Photo credit: KwekuWanderlust/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The group has already made significant progress, passing through Côte d’Ivoire and currently making their way through Liberia, with plans to enter Sierra Leone as they continue their overland expedition across West Africa.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Wanderlust encounters no border restrictions

According to the team leader, crossing into Côte d’Ivoire was smoother than expected due to the group still possessing their laissez-passer documents from a previous road adventure from Accra to London.

The Wanderlust team is currently traveling through West Africa as part of their cross-continental expedition. Photo credit: KwekuWanderlust/TikTok

Source: Facebook

Wanderlust Ghana is widely known for its daring cross-continent road expeditions, having previously captured public attention with similar journeys that tested endurance, planning, and international travel coordination.

Their latest mission, which is tied to the upcoming World Cup, has already generated significant buzz on social media, with many following their progress closely and celebrating their adventurous spirit.

The group says they remain focused on the long road ahead as they push through multiple countries en route to Europe and ultimately London, where they hope to join global fans for the tournament.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Ghanaians react to planned Wanderlust Ghana trip

Social media users who reacted to the announcement by Wanderlust Ghana have expressed excitement over the group’s decision to journey to the US by road to support the team. Others also asked if they could join the trip.

Akurase Mpuntuo Foundation stated:

"Awesome! Could we kindly join as a nonprofit partner for fundraising to empower vulnerable youth in rural Ghana with scholarships, skills training, and leadership development programmes? Many thanks in advance."

Victor Elorm Morgah wrote:

"Another agenda expedition."

Alhassan Ishaaq Kabore added:

"StarOil Ghana powering the engine whilst Wanderlust Ghana is the main character, with safety assurance by SIC Insurance PLC."

Paa Ekow Koomson also commented:

"I saw this coming paaaaaaaaaa."

Wanderlust shares challenges during past trips

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a member of the group, who embarked on the historic road trip from Accra to London, said they faced discouragement.

Richard Anim revealed that some government officials turned their backs on them before the commencement of their journey.

He said that when the group disclosed their plans to a government official in a high position, they were discouraged.

Source: YEN.com.gh