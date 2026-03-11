The family of late highlife legend Daddy Lumba has reportedly destooled their head, Victor Kofi Owusu Boahen, following months of internal disputes

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Ekuona Family on March 11, 2026, after the family head failed to respond to a two-week ultimatum

The prolonged tensions stem from funeral controversies and legal battles involving the family after the highlife legend's July 2025 death

Daddy Lumba’s family head, Abusuapanin Victor Kofi Owusu Boahen, has reportedly been destooled from his position, sparking mixed reactions online.

Daddy Lumba's family reportedly remove head Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu from his position during a meeting on March 11, 2026. Image credit: @utvghana, @gossips24tv

Ghanaian highlife great, Daddy Lumba, died on July 26, 2025, sparking a family dispute that split his relatives into camps.

The dispute began between his two wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni, and spilt over onto his family members.

Akosua Serwaa filed a legal application seeking to be declared the late highlife legend’s sole legal spouse, arguing that their marriage under the ordinance in Germany in 2004 invalidated his customary marriage to his second wife.

The Kumasi High Court rejected Akosua Serwaa’s claim, ruling that she failed to prove the authenticity of her German marriage certificate.

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu fights Lumba’s immediate family

While the battle between the wives raged, a second battle emerged, pitting Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu against members of Daddy Lumba’s immediate family.

These family members, including the late singer’s sister, Ernestina Fosuh, uncle Wofa Yaw Opoku, wife Akosua Serwaa Fosuh, and others, objected to Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu’s proposal to hold his funeral on December 13, 2025.

The immediate family headed to court to halt the funeral, arguing that an autopsy needed to be carried out to determine what killed the musician and accusing the family head of misappropriating family funds.

On December 12, 2025, the Accra High Court initially granted an injunction against the funeral, but later asked the immediate family to provide GH₵2million in cash before 2 p.m., a requirement they failed to meet, clearing the way for the funeral.

Daddy Lumba’s family destools Abusuapanin

On Wednesday, March 11, the Ekuona family held a meeting to deliberate on a motion to remove Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu from his position.

On February 26, the family held an initial meeting during which Abusuapanin was accused of bringing the family into disrepute and ordered to appear on March 11 to respond to the charges.

He failed to show up, leading the extended family to remove him from his position as family head.

Below is a TikTok video announcing the removal of Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu as Daddy Lumba’s family head.

After the meeting, other members of the immediate family, including Mama China and Daddy Lumba’s uncle, Wofa Yaw Opoku, spoke to the media and confirmed the decision reached by the family.

The TikTok video of Mama China speaking is below.

The Office of the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse reportedly summons Abusapanin Kofi Owusu over claims that Daddy Lumba was buried at his East Legon house. Image credit: @plus1tv, @getinfomedia

Ga overlord summons Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the spiritual overlord of the Ga-Dangme people summoned Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu in a letter that surfaced online on March 10, 2026.

According to the contents of the letter, the family was to report at the office of the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse in connection to reports about the burial of Daddy Lumba at his residence in East Legon.

