Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has warmed hearts after a new video of him from an event went viral on social media

The Asantehene left attendees at the Akwasidae Festival in awe as he took to the dance floor to show his impressive dance moves

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video have showered praises on the Asantehene

It was a beautiful display of culture and tradition when he attended the Akwasidae Festival event held in South Africa.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of The Palace View showed the adorable moment Ghanaians joined the Asante King in Johannesburg to celebrate Asante customs.

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, attends the Akwasidae event in South Africa. Photo credit: @the palace view/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The King was spotted at the event by the High Commissioner-designate for South Africa, Benjamin Kofi Quashie.

One moment that has, however, warmed hearts online was when some attendees at the event took to the dance floor.

Otumfuo, who sat calmly, was seen smiling broadly as he nodded his head while enjoying the danceable tunes being performed by the live band.

The King himself then took to the dance floor, much to the amazement of the people gathered.

He did not disappoint as he danced joyously, moving his hands in sync with the song.

Other high dignitaries joined him to also display their dance moves at the colourful event.

Otumfuo attends Ghana's Independence Day anniversary event in South Africa. Photo credit: Opemsuo Radio

Source: Facebook

Otumfuo in South Africa

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is currently in South Africa for the holidays.

On March 6, he attended Ghana’s 69th Independence Anniversary celebration in South Africa.

The event, held at the Ghana High Commission in Pretoria, was well attended by dignitaries and other personalities as Ghana marked 69 years of independence.

At the time of writing this report, the video had gained over 4,000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to Otumfuo’s dance moves

Social media users who thronged the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the Asante King's dance moves.

yaw dwarkwaa opined:

“This is nice to see. The king is finally spending well-deserved time away from his busy schedule. No noise on chieftaincy issues. I know he will return to Asanteman refreshed, energised and motivated to tackle whatever issues need his attention.”

FOSTER opined:

“You know one thing I like about this great man? The way he twists his leg and dances. Nya Nkwa Daa Nana… piaww.”

SapereDisereAude indicated:

“I'm sure Nana is a very good instrumentalist because he doesn't miss a step. He's moving perfectly with the rhythm.”

Opemsuo Nana added:

“The humble king, me wura ne Asantehene.”

Valverdi added:

“The greatest, King Osei Tutu Nyamekese.”

SapereDisereAude stated:

"I'm sure Nana is a very good instrumentalist because he doesn't miss a step, he's moving perfectly with the rhythm"

Otumfuo bonds with Abeiku Santana

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a video showing Otumfuo’s humble interaction with Abeiku Santana, Deputy CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, also went viral.

It took place as the Asantehene was leaving the Ghana High Commission when he noticed Abeiku Santana, who bowed in reverence to greet him.

Otumfuo remarked that it was in 1999 when Abeiku Santana was first introduced to him. Some persons who were around when Otumfuo made the disclosure were left in awe.

Source: YEN.com.gh