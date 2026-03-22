The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, returned to Ghana on Ibrahim Mahama's private jet after a vacation in South Africa

The Asantehene was welcomed at Prempeh I International Airport by some chiefs upon his royal homecoming

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts

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The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, left Pretoria, South Africa, for Ghana in a show of royal dignity and grandeur on Saturday, March 21, 2026.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was returning to Ghana after a restful vacation in South Africa.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II flies in Ibrahim Mahama's Dzata jet from South Africa to Ghana. Photo credit: Ghana High Commission, Pretoria & Mey3asanteni

Source: Facebook

Ghana's High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Anani Quashie, and some staff of the High Commission were present at the airport to bid farewell to the Asantehene.

Asantehene boards Ibrahim Mahama's private jet

In a video on X, the Asantehene was seen boarding the Dzata jet after he engaged with the staff of the Ghana High Commission to South Africa.

This implied that the Dzata jet, a private aircraft owned by businessman Ibrahim Mahama, was the royal conveyance for this journey.

Meanwhile, when Otumfuo Oseii Tutu II arrived at the Prempeh I International Airport in Kumasi, some of his chiefs were present to welcome him. They are Nana Mamponghene, Oheneba Hiahene, Asantehene Ba Oheneba Kwaku Dua and Asanteman Zongo Nkosuohene

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to Otumfuo's use of Dzata jet

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @cdrafrica on X. Read them below:

@madison_ben5 said:

"Great to see Otumfour using Ibrahim Mahama’s Private jet. At least we see that the plane serves many prominent people aside from the President, who is the brother. The loudmouth people won’t come and rant on this one. Blessed is Ibrahim Mahama and his family. You serve this country with love and grace. Others stole and took it to America, and are currently in ICE detention centre."

@idabie_kweku wrote:

"Asantehene used Ibrahim Mahama's jet no problem, but when the brother of the owner uses it, wahala🤣🤣🙏."

@KSnetne said:

"Royalty returning in style, Otumfuo no dey do economy class. Big moves from Otumfuo Osei Tutu II courtesy Ibrahim Mahama’s jet."

@MPKwarteng_ wrote:

"When Otumfuo Osei Tutu II makes nonsense of your all fiendish noise. God of Truth and Justice, may our silence today never fade. And kindly keep exposing sheer envy."

@ImaMegamind said:

"This one de3 everyone is quiet because it’s Otumfour. Nyams p3 ne Noks."

@IamJLirics wrote:

"So will they now say IM will get a contract from Asanteman cos Asantehene is using his private jet?"

@JoeyBlankson said:

"Otumfour is using Dzata jet … but when his brother uses it, it becomes a problem."

Source: YEN.com.gh