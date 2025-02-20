Jay Bahd's album The Return Of Okomfo Anokye II was put on auction at the official launch and Ghanaian businessman Ova Wise bought a copy for $12,000

In a video that went viral, the MC at the event ignited a bidding war for a copy of the rapper's sophomore album and Ova Wise mentioned a figure others could not outdo

Many Ghanaians praised Ova Wise for supporting the rapper and were also impressed by the amount at which he purchased the album

Ghanaian businessman Ova Wise purchased a copy of Jay Bahd’s new album, The Return of Okomfo Anokye II, for $12,000 at the official launch.

During the event, the MC announced an auction for the album, sparking a bidding war among attendees. Ova Wise placed the highest bid, securing the copy while others looked on.

A video of the moment went viral, drawing reactions from Ghanaians who praised him for supporting the rapper.

Ova Wise has been a strong supporter of Jay Bahd and the Asakaa Boys, the Ghanaian drill group the rapper is a part of. His purchase was seen as another show of support for the movement.

Return of Okomfo Anokye II

Jay Bahd first gained recognition in 2020 as part of the Asakaa group. Since then, he has released several singles and mixtapes that have gained popularity. Return of Okomfo Anokye II is his second studio album, following Return of Okomfo Anokye in 2021.

Along with the Asakaa Boys, Jay Bahd has helped push Ghanaian drill music to a global level. Their influence contributed to the genre being recognised at the Grammy Awards.

In 2024, the Grammys introduced a new category, Best African Music Performance, which included Ghanaian drill alongside Afrobeats, Afro-fusion, Amapiano, and Highlife. Many saw this as a step forward for African music on the global stage.

Ova Wise praised for supporting Jay Bahd

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

sammie_ddd said:

"They came together to raise $12,000 or each of them brought $12,000 which is which."

shearer_estavao wrote:

"This be strategy to sell the album, baba go pass back go take en money."

emmanueljunior7581 commented:

"God bless Ova Wise for putting my guys on❤️❤️❤️Asakaa."

cliff0 wrote:

"Nso y3 bi oo album wey no go get any international recognition too you dress like this?"

govnor_gwon reacted:

"Second return of Okumfo Anokye Album @real_jaybahd @defastestgod this album the greatest of all music in GH so far."

