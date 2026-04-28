Nii Acquah III, the Ga Odumase Mantse, was reportedly picked up by CID for questioning following a complaint by one Michael Adaye Kwasi over alleged death threats and property destruction

The Ga-Adangbe chief, enstooled in 2025, has reportedly faced unresolved challenges to his reign, with his alleged arrest marking a fresh controversy surrounding his leadership

Separately, NDC-linked traditional ruler Princess Emmanuella Sam was reportedly arrested over an alleged GH¢3.39 million vehicle auction fraud involving 29 victims

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A popular Ga-Adangbe Chief, Nii Acquah III, the Ga Odumase Mantse, was reportedly picked up by police for questioning at the CID headquarters in Accra.

Nii Acquah III: Ga Odumase Mantse Reportedly Picked Up by CID

Source: Facebook

According to a News Ghana report, Nii Acquah III’s alleged arrest occurred on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

He was reportedly invited by the police following an official complaint from an individual identified as Mr Michael Adaye Kwasi.

Nii Acquah III, who is known in private life as Sowah Odootei, reportedly faces charges including issuance of death threats and the alleged destruction of property in Ga Odumase.

The Ga Odumase chief was enstooled in 2025 and has reportedly faced challenges to his reign that have yet to be resolved.

Traditional leader arrested in Ketu North

Before Nii Acquah III’s struggles, a prominent figure with the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ketu North constituency, Princess Emmanuella Sam, was reportedly arrested over her involvement in an alleged vehicle auction fraud case involving GH¢3.39 million.

Sam, who is also a traditional ruler with the stool name Nana Akua Akuffo I, was accused of allegedly collecting GH¢3,390,000.00 from a group of 29 individuals, led by one Rev. Lionel Lawson, for the purchase of 38 vehicles through a private auction.

She allegedly gained their trust through her alleged connections to the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah.

According to the petitioners, the vehicles were never delivered as agreed, and Emmanuella Sam subsequently became unreachable after receiving the funds.

Below is a YouTube video with alleged details of Emmanuela’s arrest.

Source: YEN.com.gh