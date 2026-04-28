A young man has made a public appeal for justice, claiming he has been treated unfairly by his wife and her family following a disturbing paternity dispute

He narrated that he played a central role in shaping the life of his wife, claiming he supported her education from senior high school through to tertiary level

He shared his ordeal during an appearance on Oyerepa Afutuo, a platform known for highlighting personal and social issues

A young Ghanaian man has publicly appealed for justice after accusing his wife and her family of subjecting him to what he describes as unfair treatment following a troubling paternity dispute.

The man, identified as Twumasi Ankrah, claims he supported his wife, Belinda Asantewaa, through her education from senior high school to the Komenda College of Education, and later through police training.

A Ghanaian man has shared his emotional story over a disputed paternity case. Photo credit: DMP/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to him, the couple were married and expecting a child, a development he said brought him great joy at the time.

However, he alleges that shortly after the child was born and he had performed the necessary traditional rites to name the baby, he was informed that another man had come forward to claim paternity and had also conducted a separate naming ceremony for the child.

Mr Ankrah said the situation left him confused and distressed, prompting him to seek answers from his wife’s family.

He claims that his mother-in-law later revealed that his wife had been involved in a relationship with another man, reportedly a senior officer with the Ghana Immigration Service.

According to him, his mother-in-law proposed to refund the money he had spent on her daughter’s upbringing and education if he allowed her to continue the relationship with the other man.

The situation continues to generate mixed reactions online. Photo credit: Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Mr Ankrah said he reluctantly accepted the arrangement in the interest of peace, but alleged that the family has since failed to fulfil their promise.

He further claimed that attempts to question his wife about the situation have led to threats, with his wife allegedly warning that she could have him arrested and detained.

The distressed man said he now fears for his safety but is determined to seek justice, calling on the public to listen to his story and support him.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Netizens express concern

Dozens of social media users have expressed deep concern over the tragedy that has befallen the young man, several of whom have shared their thoughts in the comment section. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below.

Serendipity commented:

"He has clear intentions for the lady and her family. It's just unfortunate that things have to turn out this way."

Fearbulet said:

"Bro pls forgive her because with God all things are possible, and I need 1k followers too."

Gold Cass shared:

"I don't mean to upset people, but I want to spread the gospel. So here we go. There is no greater love than that of Christ, who gave his life for us even when we didn't deserve it. And although he died, he didn't remain in the grave: on the third day, he rose again, conquering death, proving that in him there is life, power, and redemption. He is alive today, present, touching hearts, transforming lives. Amen."

Engineer Prosper posted:

"My marriage account will soon be diverted into a car purchase account after it matures. Aaaaah, what is this?"

RNAQ denied Hajia4real's involvement in his divorce

An earlier report carried by YEN.com.gh announced that Richard Nii Armah Quaye had addressed claims linking Hajia4Real to his divorce, firmly stating she had no role in his wife’s decision to file, while setting the record straight.

In the interview, the businessman dismissed the claims, arguing that his estranged wife’s legal team was pushing the narrative to shape public opinion against him.

His comments, alongside other assertions about his marriage to Joana Quaye, have sparked widespread discussion online, drawing mixed reactions from the public.

Source: YEN.com.gh