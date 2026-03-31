Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple has threatened legal action against EOCO over fraud and money laundering allegations linked to a GH¢57.7m gold deal

He insists the Adenta High Court already ruled the was matter civil in nature and ordered the defreezing of his company’s accounts

Kwamigah-Atokple has therefore demanded an immediate public apology from EOCO’s Acting Executive Director, Raymond Archer, within 12 hours or face legal action

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Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple, the Volta Regional representative of the Council of State, has threatened legal action against the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) over some fraud and money laundering allegations levelled against him.

It will be recalled that EOCO declared Kwamigah-Atokple, who is the CEO of Sesi-Edem Company Limited, as a person of interest in ongoing investigations into alleged fraud and money laundering involving millions.

Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple, a Council of State member, threatens legal action against EOCO, led by Raymond Archer, over fraud allegations. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

In a statement released on Monday, March 30, 2026, the EOCO explained that the case stems from a petition submitted in November 2025 by D.G Resources Limited and Unigold Trading LLC.

According to EOCO, the two companies alleged that Kwamigah-Atokple's company defrauded them under the pretext of supplying gold valued at GH¢57.7 million.

EOCO said it is investigating the company for the alleged offences under various laws, including the Economic and Organised Crime Act, the Criminal Offences Act, and the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

It further explained that it invited Kwamigah-Atokple for questioning, but he failed to show up.

Kwamigah-Atokple's response to EOCO's allegations

Responding to this in a strongly worded letter dated Monday, March 30. 2026, Kwamigah-Atokple said the matter had already been determined by the Adenta High Court on March 19, 2026.

The agency added that it invited Kwamigah-Atokple in November 2025 to assist with investigations, but he failed to honour the invitation.

He explained that the court ruled that EOCO violated the constitutional principles of fairness, as it acted without lawful mandate.

The Council of State member added that the court also ordered the immediate defreezing of his company's accounts, stating that the matter was civil in nature and not a criminal case.

Read the Facebook post below:

He consequently accused EOCO, led by Raymond Archer, of defying the court by continuing to investigate the case.

Kwamigah-Atokple also alleged that Archer has resorted to the media to declare him a wanted person without following due process.

“Mr Archer’s contemptuous claim that EOCO still has the mandate to investigate, despite the court’s determination otherwise, betrays a lack of understanding and respect for the law and the judicial process.

As a result of this, Kwamigah-Atokple demanded that the Acting Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Raymond Archer, issue an immediate public apology or face legal action.

“I will take all lawful steps necessary to protect my name, my business and the integrity of the court’s authority if, within the next 12 hours, Mr Archer and his office fail to issue a full public apology and withdraw the contemptuous release. I stand firmly on the side of the law, and I expect every public institution to do the same.”

He also rejected claims that the deal was unlicensed, stating that the company held all the required approvals.

Kwamigah-Atokple urged EOCO to obey the court's ruling and stop settling matters in the media.

The son of an NPP bigwig, Papa Owusu-Ankomah, and others caught up in an alleged US$17 million gold fraud case. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

Son of NPP bigwig caught in fraud case

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a $17 million gold deal had sparked allegations of fraud involving a relative of a New Patriotic Party bigwig.

A petition was filed by a partner of Tayvest FZCO, a Turkish company which paid for the gold deal.

A company called Sesi Edem Company Limited has also come up in the case and responded to the allegations.

Source: YEN.com.gh