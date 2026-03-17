Reggae musician Blakk Rasta has shared how a secondhand tie boosted his status in his Tamale community

In a video interview, Blakk Rasta, who is also a social commentator, reflected on his humble beginnings

Speaking with Kafui Dey, he noted the importance of education and that his academic success added to his stature in society

Ace Ghanaian reggae musician and broadcaster Blakk Rasta has narrated how a secondhand tie and a string of strong academic results were enough to turn him into an admired figure in his Tamale neighbourhood.

In an interview, Blakk Rasta reflected on his humble background and how scarce resources shaped perceptions of success in the community where he grew up.

Reggae musician Blakk Rasta claims to be the first person from his neighbourhood in Tamale to wear a tie. Photo source: @blakkrasta

Source: Instagram

Blakk Rasta shares humble beginnings

Speaking to broadcaster Kafui Dey, Blakk Rasta recounted the moment he became the first person on his street to wear a tie, an item he had picked up from a second-hand clothing market and had no idea how to knot properly.

"I didn't even know how to tie it properly. I just made a knot around my neck," he said.

Despite the improvisation, the reaction from those around the Barack Obama hitmaker was immediate and warm.

"The ladies and the men would praise me and say, 'You look nice, you look good,'" he recalled with amusement.

He attributed the outsized reaction to the material conditions of the neighbourhood, where limited access to resources meant small things carried significant symbolic weight. His academic performance compounded his standing further.

"Because I was doing quite well in school, people almost saw me as a role model," he said.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Who is Blakk Rasta?

Born on September 2, 1974, as Abubakar Sadick Adams in the Northern Regional capital, Blakk Rasta is one of Ghana's most recognisable reggae voices, known for blending Rastafarian philosophy with pointed social commentary across a career spanning several decades.

He has spoken in various interviews about how his upbringing in a resource-constrained environment shaped his worldview and ultimately fuelled his drive as both an artist and a communicator.

He is also a well-known radio personality, having hosted programmes on multiple Ghanaian stations over the years.

He graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) before establishing himself as an on-air personality across stations like Hitz FM, Zylofon FM, and most recently 3FM.

In recent times, the Kuchoko music pioneer has been producing social media content exposing details about pending criminal cases, including the extradition case of Abu Trica.

From his humble beginnings in Tamale, Blakk Rasta is now of Ghana's most popular on-air personalitues. Photo source: @blakkrasta

Source: Twitter

Blakk Rasta blasts Captain Smart over EOCO

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Blakk Rasta had blasted the host of ‘Onua Maakye', Captain Smart, for warning President John Dramani Mahama over Raymond Archer

In a viral video, he claimed the Onua TV presenter shouldn't feel entitled because he contributed greatly to the comeback of the National Democratic Congress

Captain Smart had earlier sent a message to the president, accusing the Economic and Organised Crime Office boss of orchestrating the arrest of Shatta Wale.

Source: YEN.com.gh