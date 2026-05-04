Kumawood actor, Cyborg, has shared his dramatic transformation from juju practices to Christianity after surviving gunshot wounds

In an interview, Cyborg, now known as Evangelist Victor Moses, detailed his past rituals linked to the entertainment and illegal mining industries

His life-changing encounter with spirituality began after visions while hospitalised following a near-fatal shooting

Former Kumawood actor Cyborg, now identifying as Evangelist Victor Moses, has recounted a dramatic journey from deep involvement in juju and illegal mining to Christianity, a transformation he says was sealed after surviving two gunshot wounds to the stomach.

Kumawood Actor Who Used 'Juju' Shares How He Repented to Become an Evangelist

Source: Instagram

The ex-actor made the revelations in an interview with Kay B Media aired on April 29, 2026, describing in detail the rituals he observed during his years in the entertainment and galamsey industries. He said he was bound by instructions from traditional priests, including being forbidden from eating with others, wearing spiritual rings, and bathing unclad at midnight with the contents of a charm pot filled with knives, nails, broken metals, and foul-smelling items.

"There were times I was expected to do certain things. At midnight, I was supposed to wake up, go without clothes, and bathe with the pot in the room," he said.

He disclosed that he used his supposed spiritual fortification to support galamsey operations. It was during one such operation that he said armed men stopped his vehicle while he was transporting gold to Obuasi. Believing a spiritual ring given to him by his priest made him invincible, he felt protected, but was shot twice in the stomach at close range before the attacker fled with the gold.

Collapsing from his wounds, he said he felt as though he had died. Despite being a Muslim at the time, he began speaking in tongues and heard a voice say, "Go, but don't be scared."

He was rushed to a nearby hospital and later transferred to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where doctors initially hesitated to treat him, suspecting he was an armed robber. It was only after a nurse recognised him as an actor that he received medical attention.

While bedridden, Cyborg said he experienced repeated visions of a figure in white garments attending to him, each time waking up feeling strengthened. A woman later told him that whenever she had visions of him, he appeared lying in a coffin.

"She said my strength was very strange because anytime she had a vision, she saw me laid to rest in a coffin. That's when I said I had to surrender," he said.

A young pastor named Morgan subsequently invited him to prayer sessions at the Atweaa Mountains, which he described as the definitive turning point in his life.

Today, Evangelist Victor Moses says he is fully devoted to Christ, having abandoned the rituals and charms that once defined his existence. He was formerly known in Kumawood circles as Cyborg before stepping away from acting.

Source: YEN.com.gh