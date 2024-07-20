Management of the GN Bank led by its founder, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom paid a courtesy call on former president Mahama at his Cantonment office in Accra

At the visit, Dr Nduom petitioned the former president, who is running for the presidential election, to restore the license of his GN Bank if elected as in the December polls

This meeting attracted reactions from Ghanaians on social media as they shared varied views

The founder of Groupe Nduom, Dr Papa Kwesi Ndoum has petitioned former president John Mahama to reinstate GN Bank's license if he wins the presidential elections in 2024.

The meeting with the former president, who is vying for the presidency in the upcoming general election, forms part of a border campaign to restore the collapsed GN Bank's operating license.

Mr John Mahama (left) and Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom (right) posing for the camera after the meeting Photo credit: @LongLyf2/X & UGC

Source: Twitter

In August 2019, the Bank of Ghana (BoG) revoked the license of some 23 finance houses and savings and loan companies including the GN Bank.

During the meeting with former president Mahama, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom reiterated concerns over the deterioration of the GN Banks facilities across the country.

He also said the management of the GN Bank is hoping that the President Akufo-Addo-led administration would restore its license before exiting office.

However, he said if they fail to do so, then whoever emerges as the winner of the presidential elections in December and forms the next government should consider reinstating the bank's operating license.

"So we are continuing with the hope and preparing and working our plans with the hope that, at some point, we will get the licence back and we’ll bring the jobs back. Because it is the jobs, that we are also looking for." Dr Nduom reportedly said.

Mr John Mahama assured Dr Nduom of his commitment to review the financial sector clean-up which was carried out by the current government in 2019, if elected as president.

"So we are advocating an independent review of the processes that went into the banking sector clean up and where we believe these were unjustifiable, look at the restoration of the licenses of these banks," he stated.

Social media reacted to the meeting

Dr Nduom's meeting with the former president drew reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

While others think the former president could not restore GN Bank's revoked license because it is backed by law, others were simply happy the two leaders met.

@nyavorx reacted:

"Mahama indeed has a big heart. Ndoum, worry not, Mahama will restore your bank."

@NanaKwame_off also reacted:

"Dr. Paa Kwesi Ndoum has fallen flat for John Mahama tricks."

@1BongoIdeas said:

Whether Cheddar or Mahama, anybody who becomes the new president should give GNBank back to Nduom. He worked for it.

@onua_bl also said:

"I remember when this man was lamenting Mahama …. I hope his license is giving back to him."

@the_obiriyeboah wrote"

"Anybody who knows what went on in that GN bank and how it got its license revoked who truly stands for the truth won’t even be given this man a listening ear but yeah that’s Ghana for you."

Dr Ndoum tours colla[se bank facilities

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Dr Nduom nearly broke down in tears after he visited one of the numerous branches of the defunct GN Bank.

Touring the facilities, Dr Nduom could not believe the ruins he saw on his properties worth millions of cedis.

He shared an emotional video to launch a campaign as part of a plan to get his bank in business again.

Source: YEN.com.gh