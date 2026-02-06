The Bank of Ghana has reportedly ruled out restoring the licence of GN Bank, owned by Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom

A court ruling in January 2024 upheld BoG’s 2019 decision to revoke GN Bank's licence over insolvency and governance failures

Speculation about the bank’s return intensified after President Mahama’s swearing-in and a visit from Dr Nduom

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has reportedly ruled out restoring the licence of GN Bank, owned by renowned Ghanaian politician and entrepreneur Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom.

This is according to a news card shared on Instagram by Angel TV on Friday, 6 February 2026.

"Bank of Ghana rules out restoring licence to Nduom's GN Bank," the Angel TV IG page posted.

How GN Bank lost its operating licence

In August 2019, the Bank of Ghana revoked the operating licences of 23 savings and loans companies and finance houses, including GN Bank, a Groupe Nduom brand, as part of a ruthless clean-up of the country's financial sector.

The BoG determined that the bank was insolvent under Section 123 (4) of the Banks and SDIs Act, 2016 (Act 930).

Additionally, the central bank stated that GN reported a Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of -61 per cent, which was significantly below the minimum regulatory requirement of 13 per cent.

Earlier in 2019, the bank was downgraded from a universal bank to a savings and loans company because it could not meet the new GH¢400 million minimum capital requirement.

The BoG also observed governance failures that left GN Bank unable to meet its debt obligations to depositors and other creditors.

GN Bank management filed a suit against BoG

Management of GN Bank subsequently filed a suit at the Accra High Court challenging the legality of the central bank's actions.

The Accra High Court, presided over by Justice Gifty Addo Adjei, reaffirmed the decision of the Bank of Ghana in a ruling delivered in January 2024.

Before the revocation of its licence, GN Bank was one of the top-performing banks in Ghana, with offices dotted across the country, even in the most rural areas.

Rumours about GN Bank licence restoration

Since the swearing-in of President John Dramani Mahama on 7 January 2025, there have been countless rumours about the BoG restoring GN Bank's operating licence.

The rumours intensified when photos of Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom visiting President Mahama’s residence surfaced on social media.

It was widely alleged that the president promised to restore the licence of Dr Nduom's bank, which had branches in every district across Ghana.

However, the central bank's purported response would now put speculation about GN Bank's licence restoration to bed.

Ndoum gets emotional over GN Bank collapse

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom nearly broke down in tears after he visited one of the numerous branches of the defunct GN Bank.

Touring the facilities, Dr Nduom could not believe the ruins he saw on his properties worth millions of cedis.

He shared an emotional video to launch a campaign as part of a plan to get his bank in business again.

