Yaw Sarpong and the Asomafo Band became household names through powerful songs

The late gospel musician and his group blended deep Christian messages with rich traditional rhythms, touching hearts across generations

YEN.com.gh has compiled the video of the top five songs which make the Asomafo group popular in Ghana

Ghanaian gospel musician Yaw Sarpong has been named one of the few singers who shaped the music industry with his unique.

The late legendary musician and the Asomafo band released many hit songs throughout their lifetime since the 1980s.

Late gospel singer Yaw Sarpong and Maame Tiwaa pose for an iconic photo after an event. Photo credit: @yawsarpong.

Why Yaw Sarpong and Asomafo band are popular

Yaw Sarpong and the Asomafo Band gained popularity as a result of their music's impact on people's emotions and religious beliefs.

The gospel musical group's songs were frequently heard in Ghanaian homes and churches because they conveyed profound Christian themes of encouragement, repentance, and hope. They produced an authentic and approachable sound by fusing gospel music with native Akan beats.

Yaw Sarpong looked dapper in a white ensemble for his last performance before his death on January 20, 2026. Photo credit: @yawsarpong.

Their stirring live performances were more akin to adoration than amusement. Their music became timeless classics that are cherished by generations as a result of their steadfastness, modesty, and strong moral character, which gained them respect and allegiance over time.

YEN.com.gh has compiled five songs by Yaw Sarpong and the Asomafo group, which transformed many lives worldwide.

1. Yaw Sarpong releases Wo Haw Ne Sεn

A moving and reflective classic, "Wo Haw Ne Sεn" addressed the trials and emotional burdens of life with grace and empathy.

The poignant lyrics reassure listeners that God is intimately aware of their struggles and will intervene at the right time.

Released in 2018, this song has become a cherished favourite at funerals and solemn gatherings, offering comfort and hope amid grief.

2. Yaw Sarpong drops El Shaddai

Released in 2022, "El Shaddai" was an uplifting worship anthem that proclaims divine deliverance and restoration.

The late Maame Tiwaa performed perfectly to celebrate God's omnipotent power to end suffering, ushering believers into a season of joy and thanksgiving.

It was widely embraced during praise and worship sessions, serving as a reminder of faith's transformative power.

3. Yaw Sarpong and Asomafo promote Tenabea Foforo

Translated as "A New Abode," this joyful song is a heartfelt declaration of gratitude, progress, and divine favour.

Released in 2017, it encourages listeners to place their trust in God's ability to bring about new beginnings and better opportunities.

Its celebratory tone and infectious rhythm have made it a popular choice at weddings, dedications, and Thanksgiving ceremonies, inviting participants to rejoice in their blessings.

4. Yaw Sarpong sings Dua Esi Asubonten Ho

Also released in 2017, "Dua Esi Asubonten Ho" is an inspirational track focusing on divine protection, longevity, and unwavering faith in God.

The powerful lyrics are accompanied by Maame Tiwaa’s personal testimony of salvation, which adds a deeply transformative layer to its message of trust and preservation. This song serves as an anthem for those seeking spiritual refuge and assurance in their journey of faith.

5. Yaw Sarpong and Asomafo release Honhom Kronkron

Opening with Maame Tiwaa’s deeply heartfelt vocals, "Honhom Kronkron" is a prayerful appeal for guidance from the Holy Spirit.

Released in 2017, this song emphasised the importance of spiritual direction and discernment, making it especially significant for listeners navigating life’s uncertainties. It encourages believers to seek divine wisdom in every decision, fostering a closer relationship with God.

Yaw Sarpong and his group, Asomafo, pose for an album cover. Photo credit: @yawsarpong.

