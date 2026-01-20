Legendary Ghanaian musician Yaw Sarpong has allegedly passed away in his sleep according to reports circulating online

The founder of the Yaw Sarpong & Asomafo Band shaped Ghanaian gospel music and transformed many lives with his songs

Ghanaian gospel musician Yaw Sarpong has passed away, just a month after the death of his beloved musical group member, Maame Tiwaa.

Renowned for his powerful and uplifting religious songs, Yaw Sarpong’s contributions to gospel music made him a cherished figure and a role model for countless aspiring artists throughout his career.

Former MP's son and gospel star, Yaw Sarpong dies at age 66. Photo credit: @yawsarpong.

Yaw Sarpong's early childhood and humble Beginnings

Born Isaac Opoku in 1951, Yaw Sarpong was the son of a prominent Ghanaian politician Ernest Moses Opoku involved in Dr. Kwame Nkrumah's administration.

The member of Parliament during Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s government, representing the Atwima-Nwabiagya area under the Convention People’s Party (CPP).

A tragic twist of fate struck when his father was imprisoned in 1966 after the government was overthrown. This traumatic event resulted in the family relocating to Akyease near Kumasi, where Yaw Sarpong spent his formative years.

Despite the difficulties faced during his childhood, Sarpong's resilient spirit fueled his aspirations and creativity.

Late gospel musician Yaw Sarpong and some members of his band. Photo credit: @yawsarpong.

Yaw Sarpong’s musical journey

From a young age, award-winning gospel artiste Yaw Sarpong exhibited a deep passion for music.

He began his musical ministry in the early 1970s by joining church choirs and local music groups, gaining invaluable experience in both community and church settings.

In 1986, he founded the Yaw Sarpong & Asomafo Band, which featured talented musicians from Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone.

This group significantly influenced contemporary Akan gospel music and became a beacon of inspiration for many.

During the 1990s and 2000s, Asomafo gained immense popularity in Ghana, producing numerous hits that resonated with audiences and became timeless classics within the gospel genre.

The late Yaw Sarpong and his band members release a teaser image for their next project. Photo credit: @yawsarpong.

Yaw Sarpong's awards and accolades

Yaw Sarpong’s profound impact on the gospel music scene did not go unnoticed.

In 1999, he received the prestigious Best Gospel Album award from the Entertainment Critics & Reviewers Association of Ghana (ECRAG).

In recognition of his contributions to gospel music, he was awarded an honorary doctorate in Sacred Music in 2017.

After so many years, Yaw Sarpong was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards on May 10, 2025, celebrating over four decades of dedication to the gospel music community.

Yaw Sarpong’s health challenges

In early 2024, Yaw Sarpong faced significant health challenges when he suffered a stroke that left him bedridden.

The minister of God made appearances at church events and even returned to the performance stage to 2025 to confirm that he was responding quickly to treatment.

Tragically, in December 2025, Yaw Sarpong lost his longtime bandmate and close materMaame Tiwaa, who was always by his side through thick and thin.

Yaw Sarpong’s manager confirms his death

On January 20, 2026, Yaw Sarpong’s longtime manager confirmed his passing at the age of 66. Reports indicate he died at Emena Hospital in Kumasi after a prolonged battle with health issues.

The confirmation came from close associates and marked the end of an era in Ghanaian gospel music, leaving a significant void in the hearts of fans and fellow artists alike.

According to a report by myjoyonline.com, the artist's passing was officially confirmed by his manager, Nana Poku Ashis, who expressed profound sorrow over the loss of a musical legend.

Gospel star Maame Tiwaa is dead

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Maame Tiwaa who was announced dead in December 2025.

The award-winning gospel musician was a close friend of the late Yaw Sarpong and they performed at many events together.

Some social media users reacted to the news of Maame Tiwaa's passing on Facebook.

