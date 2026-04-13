The final funeral rites of legendary Ghanaian vocalist Maame Tiwaa have sparked widespread reactions online following the emotional tribute from Yaw Sarpong’s family

In a TikTok video, the elder brother of the late Yaw Sarpong led the family as he shared an interesting memory of when Maame Tiwaa nearly left the Asomafo music group

Gospel legend Mama Esther also shared an emotional tribute, praising Maame Tiwaa’s contribution to gospel music and highlighting the lasting impact of her powerful songs

The elder brother of Ghanaian music legend Yaw Sarpong, Bishop John Kofi Poku, has delivered a heartfelt tribute at the funeral of gospel icon Maame Tiwaa.

Bishop John Kofi Poku delivers a heartfelt tribute at Maame Tiwaa’s funeral. Image credit: Gistonline/TikTok, Xtwomediagh/TikTok

Source: UGC

Maame Tiwaa, a key member of the Asomafo music group, passed away on December 7, 2025, after a short illness.

Despite being 62 years old and still active in her musical engagements, her passing came unexpectedly, leaving many questions among followers who had witnessed her continued involvement in performances before her death.

Her passing has deeply affected not only her family but also the wider gospel music community, where she was admired for her contribution to Christian music and her ability to reach both believers and non-believers through her songs.

The funeral ceremony, held on April 11 at the Bantama Presbyterian Park in Kumasi, brought together dignitaries, fellow musicians, actors, music executives, politicians, business leaders, fans, and members of the public, all gathered to pay their final respects.

A key moment of the ceremony came when Bishop John Kofi Poku, speaking on behalf of the family of the late Yaw Sarpong, delivered an emotional tribute reflecting on the bond between the two music icons.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Yaw Sarpong's family bids Maame Tiwaa farewell

During his address, Bishop Poku shared personal memories of moments between Maame Tiwaa and Yaw Sarpong, recalling times of disagreement within the group, including an instance where she had opted not to attend rehearsals.

He noted that despite such moments, reconciliation always followed due to the mutual respect they shared, particularly her respect for him, which allowed him to mediate and restore peace.

Watch the TikTok video of Maame Tiwaa's son and daughter at the funeral below.

He also recalled Maame Tiwaa’s lively personality, describing how she often used her musical talent playfully during light moments of disagreement, a recollection that brought warmth and laughter among mourners as they reflected on her character.

Bishop Poku further used the occasion to assure mourners that the family deeply appreciates the care and support Maame Tiwaa showed to Yaw Sarpong during his period of illness.

He stressed her sacrifices, including her time, patience, support, and care, which he said would always be remembered with gratitude.

Watch the TikTok video below.

The emotional tribute resonated strongly with attendees, many of whom were visibly moved as they reflected on the long-standing musical and personal bond between Maame Tiwaa and Yaw Sarpong.

Their relationship, built from early beginnings in gospel music, had grown into a strong family-like bond admired by many within the industry.

Yaw Sarpong, who had long battled illness, passed away less than two months after the sudden death of his longtime stage partner, Maame Tiwaa, marking a deeply emotional period for the Asomafo music family and their followers.

Mama Esther praises Maame Tiwaa’s impactful contributions to gospel music. Image credit: UGC

Source: Instagram

Mama Esther mourns Maame Tiwaa

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that legendary Ghanaian gospel musician, Mama Esther, paid a touching tribute to singer Maame Tiwaa after her death.

The 'Onyame Ayebi' hitmaker highlighted the late Maame Tiwaa's contribution to the gospel music industry.

Mama Esther stated in an Instagram video posted on December 8, 2025, that the late gospel singer's powerful songs had a deep impact on people's lives.

Source: YEN.com.gh