Popular Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Ogyaba, has finally added his voice to the ongoing tour of Africa by IShowSpeed

He criticised and advised Ghanaians to manage their time effectively instead of running after social media influencers

Ogyaba's video about IShowSpeed on TikTok has sparked massive reactions, with some netizens lashing out at him

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The founder of Holiness of Christ Zion Ministry, Emmanuel Akwesi Boakye, popularly known as Prophet Ogyaba, has broken his silence on the IShowSpeed amid his visit to Ghana.

Prophet Ogyaba sparks massive reactions after he tells Ghanaians to be more productive, amid the IShowSpeed tour of the country. Photo credit: @ Prophet Ogyaba/ Selorm Ameza

Source: Facebook

As part of his tour to Africa, which he announced in December 2025, the American streamer visited Ghana, where he toured various towns, cities, and attractions during an action-packed itinerary.

He visited the Asenema Waterfalls, where he received a massage from some beautiful women, and also went to the Akuapem King's Palace to experience Ghana's rich culture.

IShowSpeed also went to Independence Square to share some fun and interact with his local fans who had gone to the location to meet him, including a risky backflip.

The American streamer's tour gained massive attention and has since garnered many reactions from people, including celebrities, who shared their opinions.

Prophet Ogyaba speaks on IShowSpeed's tour

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of the man of God, Prophet Ogyaba criticised Ghanaians for running after Speed during his arrival in Ghana.

"What is so special about this boy?" he stated.

According to Ogyaba, Ghanaians are ignorant of how to make their time useful, which is why they are always seen following celebrities around.

He claimed that elderly men who are old enough to be IShowSpeed's parents were seen following him just to have a photograph with him.

The man of God further stated that the only difference between the streamer and the ordinary Ghanaian is that he utilised social media to his advantage.

Watch the TikTok video of Prophet Ogyaba jabbing Ghanaians below:

Ogyaba criticising Ghanaians over IShowSpeed sparks reactions

The video of Prophet Ogyaba criticising Ghanaians for running after IShowSpeed has triggered massive reactions online. Below are some comments compiled by YEN.com.gh:

Nana wrote:

"What is special about you, too?"

Maxzy wrote:

"The difference between you and speed is he believes in himself, and he works towards his goals."

Ahuno Godwin Tetteh wrote:

"Papa, you are on point."

Akosua Twinnie wrote:

"I just don’t understand them, someone who doesn’t respect women i just don’t like him."

Seth Rollins wrote:

"We call it favour."

Paa Kwame wrote:

"It's none of your business."

Watch the TikTok video of IShowSpeed's arrival in Ghana below:

IShowSpeed arrives in Ghana for his livestream tour, with Prophet Ogyaba slamming those who run after celebrities. Photo credit: @ Prophet Ogyaba/ IShowSpeed

Source: Facebook

IShowSpeed arrives in Ghana on African tour

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that IShowSpeed had arrived in Ghana for his livestream visit on January 26, 2026, after touring more than 10 African countries.

A huge crowd of Ghanaians stormed the Kotoka International Airport to give him a warm welcome, with videos from the scene sparking massive reactions on social media.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh