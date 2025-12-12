US authorities arrested Swedru businessman and online sensation Abu Trica in Ghana on December 11, 2025, on accusations of being involved in an $8m romance scam

An unsealed Justice Department indictment accused the Ghanaian of being part of a syndicate that targeted elderly Americans and also of moving the illicit funds gained to Ghana

Amid his arrest, YEN.com.gh explores details of Abu Trica's life, including his houses, cars, businesses, and estimated net worth

Details of the houses, cars, and estimated net worth of Swedru-based Ghanaian businessman Abu Trica have emerged online following his arrest for an alleged $8m scam.

The Snapchat and Instagram ‘big boy, whose real name is Frederick Kumi but is also known as Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng, was arrested in a joint operation involving the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and multiple Ghanaian security agencies on Thursday, December 11, 2025.

In a statement released by the US Department of Justice, the Ghanaian was accused of being part of a criminal syndicate that defrauded multiple elderly victims in the United States in romance fraud schemes.

Members of the syndicate reportedly utilised Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools to assume false identities and build close bonds with their victims, whom they targeted through social media and dating platforms. They then allegedly made urgent requests for money from their ‘marks’.

In operation since 2023, the syndicate reportedly scammed more than $8m from their victims.

Abu Trica faces charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification, and could spend up to 20 years in prison.

Abu Trica’s cars and houses

Before his arrest, Abu Trica gained fame in Ghana due to his unabashed displays of wealth.

He became recognised as one of the youngest millionaires in the country due to constantly flaunting multiple cars and homes, throwing expensive parties, showing off expensive jewellery, and dining on fine food and expensive wines with his circle of friends.

A video shared in 2024 gave Ghanaians a close look at Abu Trica’s cars, which were displayed on the compound of his palatial estate located in his home base of Swedru in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

The cars displayed in the video included a Mercedes-AMG G 63, a BMW i8 Roadster, and a Lamborghini Urus, all in white, which appeared to be the youngster’s favourite colour.

In September 2025, he added a Tesla Cybertruck to his fleet of vehicles.

His Swedru mansion, considered one of the largest buildings in the town, contained a spacious swimming pool and high-end interior décor, which highlighted the wealth of its owner.

In March 2025, Abu Trica showed off another gargantuan edifice he was constructing in Accra in a video that went viral.

Abu Trica’s businesses and net worth

Over the years, Abu Trica was described as a businessman, although details of his specific businesses were not readily available.

In November 2024, he showed off a fleet of heavy-duty vehicles, which he purchased as part of a move to expand his business empire.

A video showed him visiting a dealership, where he clinched the deal to purchase multiple trucks, which he paid for in cash.

Abu Trica also dabbled in music and appeared on the single Heat Remix by Skyty Nero featuring Kwesi Amewuga and himself.

Official details of Abu Trica's net worth are not publicly available, but he branded himself as one of Ghana’s youngest millionaires, indicating he commanded resources running into millions of cedis.

Scenes of Abu Trica's arrest emerge online

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that scenes from emerge emerged on social media after authorities picked him up on December 11, 2025.

Images from the raid showed the businessman being arrested along with two other men at his lavish residence.

