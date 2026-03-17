The popular Ghanaian man of God, Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah, has broken his silence on an alleged plot against his life

He noted that the plot reportedly stemmed from some politicians' eagerness to take up leadership positions in government

Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah's claims have sparked massive reactions on social media as Ghanaians shared varied opinions

The founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev Owusu Bempah, has shared thrilling details about an alleged plot against his life over the 2028 election.

Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah opens up on an alleged plot against his life over the 2028 election. Image credit: Apostle Isaac Owusu Bempah

Source: Facebook

Addressing his congregants on Sunday, March 15, 2026, the man of God who spoke amid laughter detailed that there had been an attack on his life both physically and spiritually.

According to him, he has received a call to tighten his security due to the alleged plot. He added that all plans against him would backfire because of the hand of God in his life.

“Someone says he wants to be president, which seat is he going to sit on? It has allegedly popped up on social media that people are plotting evil against me. In fact, some big men in the country have called me to alert me, advising me to tighten my security,” he said.

Rev Owusu Bempah further stated;

“Some people have also summoned me to evil powers outside Ghana to attack me spiritually. They believe if I am alive, their 2028 election vision would be fulfilled. But as long as I'm alive, their plans will never materialise.”

“Just as I have been saying, when it comes to the presidential seat, no one will have a feel of it if God hasn't approved it through me. Believe it or not on the day of reckoning you will remember I said it. It would spread across the country that God used me to crown Ghana's president.”

“The almighty has shown me things that not everyone knows about it. So for those who summoned me to principalities, you can travel across the world, but Jesus has made me powerful above your gods.There is no god mightier than the supreme being. Except for my godfathers, no one is more powerful than me.”

The TikTok video of Rev Owusu Bempah is below:

Reactions to Rev Owusu Bempah's claims

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following Rev Owusu Bempah's claims.

Godwin Gbormittah wrote:

“Nobody is greater than the power of God.”

Nat wrote:

“This is not faith, this is not being ambitious, this is pride of the highest level.”

Jane wrote:

“Jesus will protect you, man of God.”

Kwame wrote:

“This is serious. I hope what you are saying is not a mere allegation.”

Rev Owusu Bempah's Mahama's third-term wish

Speaking to his congregants on Sunday, February 15, 2026, Owusu Bempah expressed his wish for John Dramani Mahama to go for a third term. According to him, the president has been in office for less than two years, but there have allegedly been significant improvements in the economy.

He mentioned fuel reduction as one of the KPIs of Mahama's good performance, disclosing that the purchasing power of Ghanaians would soon be improved.

“I have not been given any money to say this. I was also not given money by the NPP when I used to speak well about the party when they were governing the country well,” he said.

“So, should we look on while President Mahama, with all his good governing experience, goes home after his term of office is over? I wish he goes for a third term, but I am being told Ghana's constitution forbids that,” he added.

The TikTok video of Rev Owusu Bempah expressing his wish for Mahama's third term is below;

Rev Owusu Bempah expresses a wish for President John Dramani Mahama to go for a third term. Image credit: Apostle Isaac Owusu Bempah, John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

Karma President prophecy doom about Owusu Bempah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghanaian popular spiritual leader, Karma President, caused a massive stir online with a doom prophecy about Rev Owusu Bempah.

The mystic detailed that some enemies of the man of God had summoned him to smaller gods outside Ghana to cause his untimely death.

According to him, the very day Rev Owusu Bempah would slip and fall either in his church or at home, that will be his end, as his attacker claimed he would not give him peace if he did not stop going after him.

Source: YEN.com.gh